Emelia Lagousis Achieves Eagle Rank

By Mary O’KEEFE

Emelia Lagousis received her Eagle rank on Sept. 16 at a ceremony at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall (American Legion Post 288, 4011 La Crescenta Ave.). It was hosted by American Legion Post 288, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 and Glendale Moose Lodge #641.

Lagousis is a sophomore at Mayfield Senior School, a three-time recipient of the Carson Scholarship, has earned 33 merit badges, is lifeguard certified, has achieved the National Outdoor Award in cycling, camping and aquatics and recently finished on staff as a troop guide for Boy Scouts of America’s National Youth Leadership Training. And yet she still had time to go through the extensive steps to earn her Eagle rank. She is a member of Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 360 out of San Marino.

“I was trying to find an Eagle project and my grandpa [is with] the [Verdugo] Hall,” said Lagousis.

Her grandfather, Dan Thompson, is a member of Moose Lodge #641 that is housed at the Hall so when it came time for her to plan her Eagle project he knew exactly what she could do.

Lagousis’s project was to construct a railing at the Legion Hall that improved accessibility and safety for veterans.

“Sounds like a small thing to just add a handrail but it’s a Godsend to some of us,” said Mike Baldwin of American Legion Post 288.

Originally it was not something she was “super passionate” about. She admits that, prior to this project, she did not consider herself a “builder.”

“At first I didn’t think it would make a difference but people started telling me what it meant to them,” she said. “I am really proud. I think it turned out really well.”

Lagousis has been in Troop 360 since she was 11 years old – a little over four years. She chose BSA as opposed to Girl Scouts because of what the organization offered.

“Nothing against Girl Scouts – Girl Scouts is an awesome program. Boy Scouts has more opportunities and more camps,” she said.

She said she felt BSA focused more on camping and hiking.

“I never thought I would get to Eagle,” Lagousis said.

She shares the success of the project with all of the Scouts, friends and family, and specifically her mom, who helped guide her.

“So many people helped me get through Scouts,” she said.

During her Eagle project ceremony she was able to show her gratitude by giving BSA pins to her mother, father and grandfather, along with adult mentors including veteran Chuck Hughes.

During the ceremony her grandfather read a letter to Lagousis written by Will Harrison from Moose International.

“On behalf of one million members of the Moose International it is my privilege to congratulate you on achieving the rank of Eagle Scout,” he read. “You are to be commended for your time and effort you devoted over the past several years that have led you to this pinnacle of scouting. You have remained loyal to the ideals and principles of the Eagle Scouts of America and have stood by the oath you agreed to when you first joined your troop.”

She thanked all of those who mentored and supported her through her journey, including an emotional thank you to David Wolf who was a Boy Scout mentor who died earlier in the year.

Now that she has received her Eagle rank her next challenge is a backpacking trek through New Mexico at Philmont High Adventure Camp with BSA Venturing Crew 288.