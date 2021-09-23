Car Show Brings Fun-Fueled Day to Verdugo Park

By Bethany BROWN

The Rotary Club of Glendale-Noon will host its 4th Annual Cars for Cops & Kids car show on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Verdugo Park, 1621 Cañada Blvd. in Glendale. Hundreds of classic, exotic and hot rod cars will make their way onto the grass to find their place under the cool shade of the sycamore trees.

Attendance to the one-day event is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided by Verdugo Woodlands Dads’ Club and available for purchase from 11:30 a.m. until close. Options from which to choose include Big Mama and Papa’s pizza or salad, Rounds’ premium burgers and ice-cold beer.

“We typically have a good portion of the city come down,” Event Chairman Edwin Voskanian said. “Last time we held the event (in 2019) the park was packed and that’s the intention this time around – for people to come out and go to a safe, outdoor event that lifts the spirits.”

The Rotary Club of Glendale is a non-profit organization valuing service over self with a core mission to raise funds to support those in need.

Voskanian emphasized the organization’s focus on raising money through the event for at-risk youth of the community, specifically targeting mental health because of the current attention and concern surrounding it, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve raised approximately $100,000 so far in the past three years we’ve [held] it,” Voskanian said. “Let’s keep going and do everything we can to help.”

All proceeds benefit At-Risk Youth through the Glendale Police Foundation and Glendale Unified School District Healthy Families.

“It is going to be a great event with a cause,” Foundation Chairwoman Elizabeth Manasserian said. “If you love to help and support the youth of our community, have fun at the same time and see your neighbors, then this is the perfect opportunity for you to come join.”

Guests will be entertained by checking out some of the best cars in LA, participating in games, listening to music, climbing a rock wall, enjoying a kid-friendly fun zone and entering raffles for a chance to win a LOJACK security system or a three-night stay in either Mammoth or Ventura Beach. There will also be an opportunity to win a one-night stay at the local Glenmark Hotel.

John Dolmayan, drummer for the band System of a Down, will also be present to sign autographs and connect with fans in the community.

Many awards will be given throughout the day. Forty plaques will be awarded to car owners in eight categories with five winners in each one: best muscle car, best domestic classic, best European classic, best off-road vehicle, best exotic, best special interest, best hot rod and best vehicle.

Those who have a car they’d like to show can register to be in the car show. Registration is $30 online or at the door and includes a free T-shirt and swag bag full of goodies at sign-up.

Additional awards include the Glendale Police Dept. Chief’s Award, the Fire Dept. Chief’s Award, the Glendale Councilmember’s Award and Glendale Mayor’s Award.

“Our event is going to be in memory of one of our sponsors, Dr. Brian Bergh of Bergh Orthodontics,” Manasserian said. “He unfortunately passed away last year unexpectedly … he was a great Rotarian and one of our biggest supporters of this event because he had a heart for kids and a desire to bring people together.”

Manasserian said bringing people together is exactly what the Rotary Club of Glendale strives to do, and it would not be possible without the assistance of their many sponsors.

For more information or to register a vehicle visit www.carsforcops.com.