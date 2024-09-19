CVTC: Looking for a Few Good Residents

“In local government, it’s very clear to your customers – your citizens – whether or not you’re delivering. Either that pothole gets filled in or it doesn’t. The results are very much on display and that creates a very healthy pressure to innovate.” – Pete Buttigieg

By Mary O’KEEFE

Part of the Crescenta Valley is in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County located in sections of La Crescenta/Montrose. According to LA County Planning, there are about 120 to 125 unincorporated areas throughout LA County.

These unincorporated areas are governed by the LA County Board of Supervisors; the Crescenta Valley area is represented by the county’s fifth district supervisor Kathryn Barger. Decades ago then-Supervisor Michael Antonovich created specific neighborhood councils to act as liaisons between the supervisors’ offices and local communities.

For the unincorporated area of LA County, La Crescenta/Montrose, the Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC) is that liaison between locals and the office of the fifth district supervisor. The members of the CVTC are elected, voted on by registered voters within the local unincorporated area. Applications are now available for the CVTC’s next election on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. There are six seats open; three regular seats are each for three-year terms and three alternate seats are each for one- year term. Applications can be found on the CVTC website, thecvcouncil.com. The application is accessed by clicking a yellow banner at the very top of the website homepage.

“Applications must be returned and postmarked by Oct. 8,” said Frida Baghdassarian, CVTC president. “[Applicants] must live in the unincorporated area of La Crescenta and Montrose.”

CVTC meets on the third Thursday of each month in the La Crescenta Library community room at 7 p.m. There is an executive committee meeting on the second Thursday of each month.

“It is essential for everyone to be available for these meetings. Additionally, due to outreach events and other activities such as the [CVTC] pancake breakfast and various committees needing assistance, we adopt an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach,” Baghdassarian said.

Baghdassarian decided to run for the CVTC because she knew the importance of community involvement and wanted to make a positive impact in local neighborhoods.

“I want to help address local issues, listen to the concerns of residents and work collaboratively to find solutions that benefit everyone,” she said. “By being part of the council, I aim to contribute to that growth and well-being of our community while ensuring that all voices are heard and represented.”

She said she likes engaging with the community members and hearing their perspectives on local issues.

“It’s rewarding to be involved in initiatives that promote community development and foster a sense of connection among residents,” she added.

Some of the issues CVTC has worked on in the past and continues to work on include traffic problems throughout the Crescenta Valley but particularly around schools; new buildings in the area including concerns surrounding U Matter Luxury Resort, a business in a local neighborhood that residents had and continue to have issues with.

“Although CVTC members do not have direct power to create laws or ordinances, their role as a community liaison to the board of supervisors is significant. They serve as a vital link between the community and local government, facilitating communication and ensuring that the concerns and needs of residents are conveyed effectively,” she said. “This liaison role allows CVTC members to advocate for community interests, provide feedback on proposed policies and collaborate with county officials to address local issues. By fostering this connection, they help ensure that the voices of Crescenta Valley residents are heard in the decision-making processes that affect their lives.”

To submit an application, visit https://thecvcouncil.com/.