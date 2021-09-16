Montrose Christmas Parade Canceled

In a statement released by the Montrose Christmas Parade Association, it was announced that this year’s Christmas parade is canceled:

“The Montrose Christmas Parade Association takes the safety of our beloved community very seriously. In light of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the Delta variant, and whether or not we would even be allowed to hold the parade, we felt the best decision was to postpone this year’s parade to 2022.

“We are as disappointed as you are and we did not take this decision lightly. The primary reason for this decision is the thousands of participants and spectators that deserve to be safe. Without all of your continued participation and support, there is no parade. On Dec. 4, instead of setting up chairs on Honolulu and watching the festivities pass you by, take some time to walk the parade route, delight in the holiday lights and enjoy a meal at one of the many incredible restaurants in and around Montrose.

“Thank you for your support of the Montrose Christmas Parade. We wish you, your family and your friends continued health and we can’t wait to see you in 2022. May your holiday season be merry and bright.”