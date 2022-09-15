MSAR Hosting Milestone Anniversary Celebration

Montrose Search and Rescue team is planning huge event celebrating its 75th anniversary.

By Mary O’KEEFE

For 75 years members of the Montrose Search and Rescue (MSAR) have been at the ready, 24/7, to respond to everything from lost hikers to vehicles over the side of the road in the Angeles National Forest. To celebrate 75 years of service, MSAR members are inviting the community to Crescenta Valley Park on Sept. 24.

MSAR has a most amazing history. Members have dealt with all elements Mother Nature threw at them – from wind, floods, snow and ice – to manmade emergencies like fires and traffic collisions. It is and always has been a group of volunteers. They do this because they are called to help others.

There are numerous stories of their rescues. One that occurred in 1958 dealt with a young boy from the urban area of Los Angeles. He along with his fellow day hikers boarded a Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) bus for a trip to the mountains and to snow. After a day of fun in the snow a final roll call found CYO was one boy short. It turned out that the boy’s friend had answered when his name was called in an earlier roll call at Chilao Flats; the group had since traveled to Mt. Waterman, a few miles away. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. was called as was Montrose Search and Rescue. The young boy, who had been picking flowers for a bouquet for his mother, had lost track of time and of the group he was with. He began to walk along a stream, away from the campsite. He spent two nights terrified and very cold.

Meanwhile searchers were looking for him. As the third night fell a CYO worker saw the boy on a cliff side. He radioed to the search teams and four hours later they heard the faint cries of the boy in the darkness. As if looking for this boy weren’t enough, searchers had to rescue several CYO members who got lost looking for the boy. By the time the MSAR members got to the boy it was too dark and too dangerous to carry him out of the area. So they made camp, gave the boy food, wrapped him up and built a fire to keep him warm. The boy was then evacuated by helicopter the next morning and was transported to a Glendale hospital. The doctors were able to save the boy’s frostbitten legs.

This story and more can be found in Mike Lawler’s book, “Thrilling Tales of The Montrose Search and Rescue.” This is the “everything you need to know about MSAR” book.

“Fred Koegler [longtime MSAR member] asked me about the possibility of doing a book,” said Lawler. “He had boxes and boxes of newspaper articles and reports. I saw how dramatic the stories were. Added to that, the stories took place locally, sometimes with folks I knew. With Fred’s help, the book was easy to write,” adding, “What surprised me was the dedication to their community these men and women have. They get nothing out of the danger they face, and the countless hours they spend, except for the satisfaction of knowing that they have made the world better.”

Over the years, CVW has covered numerous rescues by MSAR (to find more articles visit www.cvweekly.com and search Montrose Search and Rescue). It has been recognized by local organizations, elected officials and one of their rescues was even read into the Congressional Record by Representative Adam Schiff.

Cindy England is a MSAR member and the chair of the upcoming celebration. She became a member of Montrose Search and Rescue after she was rescued by the team.

It was several years ago when she and a group of adults and kids were climbing Mt. Baldy. The weather was bad but it didn’t seem too intense so England and one of the 9-year-old kids on the hike decided to try to summit while the others in her group hiked back down the mountain. They got lost and spent two nights on the mountain until they were rescued by Sierra Madre search and rescue team members; MSAR was also on the search.

England knows firsthand what an important role MSAR plays and wanted to help others.

“I honestly was pretty naïve when I first joined [MSAR],” England said. “I thought these are great people who come out to the mountains when someone is lost and all’s well that ends well. But what I found was this was so much more than getting on a trail and calling someone’s name.”

England added that MSAR members are constantly training in all elements including snow, ice, heat and swift water. Members are trained in mountaineering skills and have to know how to rescue people in hot temperatures, swift water and cold temperatures.

And members are all volunteers who get paid $1 a year. The costs of buying equipment, including ropes, harnesses, helmets and everything they need to rescue those in need, are purchased through donations or from their own pocket.



“We rely on the public to keep us active and a lot of our equipment has a shelf life so it has to be replaced [at times],” England said.

The celebration on Sept. 24 will give the public a time to talk to and thank members of MSAR. It is also a time for members to thank the public for its ongoing support.

At first team members thought they would have a small backyard barbecue to commemorate the 75 years of service but, after talking to others, they decided to open the celebration to the community. England said the support has been overwhelming.

“It is amazing how many people have come forward to help us out with this [celebration],” she said.

The celebration will include food trucks, live music, a climbing wall for kids and adults, inflatable toys and a petting zoo. More is still being organized.

There is something at the event for all ages including information booths, like from the Glendale fire and police departments and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, plus high performance vehicles, the mobile command and the mounted posse unit.

Entrance to the event is free; it is being held at Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will begin with remarks from Sheriff Alex Villanueva and a fly over by an LA County helicopter.

For those who would like to donate to MSAR, a 501(c)(3) organization, visit www.montrosesar.org or send checks to Montrose SAR, P.O. Box 404, Montrose, California 91020.