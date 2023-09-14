Community Turns Out to Remember-Honor-Respect

By Mary O’KEEFE

The 10th Annual Patriot Day Motorcade made its way through the Crescenta Valley and La Cañada Flintridge on Sept. 11.

“Remember Honor Respect” was the focus of the motorcade – to remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. These included not only those who died on that day – Sept. 11, 2001 – but those who were at ground zero, including the emergency responders who came from all over the country days and months afterward to help. It was also a chance to honor and respect all emergency responders and military who continue to do their jobs to keep the country safe.

It was a day of emotionally moving moments, from firefighters standing as over 50 vehicles drove past them with those in the vehicles thanking them for their service to hundreds of school students waving flags and yelling “thank you” to the emergency responders, to the Crescenta Valley High School band that played outside the school accompanied with the cheer squad and other supporters. The musicians had just finished a long rehearsal on the school’s track and field and then walked up the Ramsdell Avenue hill to line Community Avenue and play for the motorcade as it passed by. Even after the last car left, the musicians continued to play for the students who stood on the opposite side of the street. At the end of their song the students cheered, then it was back to school.

The motorcade ended with a barbecue honoring Jean Maluccio, co-founder of the event, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living in La Crescenta.

Photos by Robin GOLDSWORTHY, Donna LIBRA, Rachelle MILLER and Mary O’KEEFE