Over 60 Years in the Making – CVHS Welcomes Community to New Stadium

By Vera GARABEDIAN and Robin GOLDSWORTHY

It took more than 60 years, but Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS) now boasts a stadium.

Construction on the facilities took about two years.

A ribbon cutting for the new track and field, bleachers and lights was held on Friday, Sept. 5, which was attended by an assortment of dignitaries. These included members of the Glendale Unified School District board of education, the GUSD superintendent, members of the GUSD Citizen Bond Oversight Committee and Representative Judy Chu, who represents the 28th District of California.

With the permanent bleachers and lighting future sporting events can be held at the school rather than at Glendale High.

“It gives me chills,” said Tim MacDonald of the stadium. MacDonald’s legacy at the school includes the MacDonald Auditorium, named for his grandfather. Tim was the first senior class president and his mother was the first PTA president.

Also in the bleachers were Linda Evans, former school principal, her husband and country/track and field coach Mark and son Rob. Rob also teaches at CVHS and works closely with his father, coaching up-and-coming star athletes.

Emceeing the evening was current principal Christine Benitez. She deftly handled the responsibilities, thanking the many people who made the stadium a reality.

“I honestly cannot describe how excited I am about the new stadium, track, and field,” she said. “Friday night was huge! It was so awesome to see all of our students, parents and community members together in our house enjoying the football team, marching band and cheer team. I will never forget that night! I am so lucky to have participated in it at all. I am thankful for the GUSD board of education and our superintendent. They continue to support our efforts in updating our facilities. It’s truly great to be a Falcon!”

The community will have access to the field from 3:30 to 9 p.m. on school days. “We ask community members to use the outside lanes as much as possible,” said Benitez adding that using the outside lanes will reduce wear and tear of the field. It will remain closed on the weekends. Coaches can open it up when they are on-site on weekends but when their practices are over, they will ask community members to leave.

“This is for the safety of all involved,” she added.

The last time CVHS hosted a varsity football game was in November 2024. That was a costly endeavor that included the rental of bleachers. However, with the permanency of the new stadium, it looks like CVHS will have its own Friday Night Lights (FNL).

The kickoff for the varsity football game against South Pasadena took place at 7 p.m.

“The atmosphere was incredible and the stands were packed, including stands behind the end zones, which was fun whenever we scored a touchdown,” wrote defensive end and left tackle Torin Blunt (#53).

Falcon spirit was heard from the crowds during each play, pass and touchdown. Attendees to the inaugural game at the school’s stadium were dressed in the theme “Black Out” or in CVHS merchandise, which further united the crowd and increased the excitement. The CVHS pep squad cheered on the team from the sidelines, boosting the encouragement from the bleachers.

“Finally being able to play at CV[HS] felt amazing. It’s a different feeling to be at your own school rather than taking a bus to your home games like we had to do in the past,” wrote Blunt.

The boys won the game with a final score of 42-21, generating additional morale. The winning score was the icing on the cake for the Falcons – especially as it was an inaugural victory on their home field.

“The whole night was really special for everyone involved and opening the new stadium with a win was everything we could have asked for,” Blunt added.