Kiwanis Club of La Cañada Honors Greg Brown as La Cañadan of the Year

With over 100 guests cheering him on, Greg Brown was lauded as La Cañadan of the Year for 2020, an award sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada. State Senator Anthony Portantino served as master of ceremonies for the luncheon event as Brown was recognized for his outstanding civic and religious service spanning more than 30 years.

“At the end of the day it is not about accomplishments – it is all about the people you get to meet, work and associate with along the way,” said Brown. “It was incredibly special to be able to gather with many of those fantastic people at one time and place.”

Kicking off the program with a patriotic song was Kiwanian Linda Fors while Kiwanis President-elect Terry Piasky led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, with the invocation led by Bishop David Gill of the La Cañada First Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The program included tributes made by Randy Strapazon representing LCF Trails Council, former La Cañada Flintridge Councilmember Don Voss, La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Association President and CEO Pat Anderson, La Cañada Flintridge Councilmember Michael Davitt with Brown’s wife, Joyce, and his daughter, Melanie Brown, sharing special insights and memories.

Special greetings, commemorative plaques and/or certificates were presented to Brown by: Sen. Portantino; Congressman Adam Schiff’s District Field Representative Teresa Lamb-Simpson; Assemblymember Laura Friedman’s Communications Director Blake Dellinger; Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Division 3 AC Anderson Mackey; and LCUSD Superintendent Wendy Sinnette with La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Pro Tem Keith Eich providing a plaque from the La Cañada Flintridge City Council and presenting on behalf of the Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“It was very gratifying to have so many distinguished community members join us in honoring Greg Brown as our La Cañadan of the Year,” said Kiwanis Club of La Cañada President Dennis Fors. “We were thrilled to see the community come together in this meaningful way.”

For those interested in making friends and giving back while having fun, the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada extends an invitation to attend a meeting held every Wednesday at noon, which features the Guest Speaker of the Week program. To receive a private invitation to attend, email lacanadakiwanis@gmail.com. Also check out the website lacanadakiwanis.org.

Submitted by Alice PEREZ