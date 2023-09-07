Pancakes at the Americana

By on No Comment

On Saturday morning, Aug. 12, Glendale’s Americana at Brand played host to the public with a Pancake Breakfast.
Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

On Saturday morning, Aug. 12, Americana at Brand was where hungry folks could go to satisfy their appetite. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., besides all-you-can-eat pancakes and fruit, hungry guests were able to contribute to a good cause as well. For $20 per person, proceeds from the breakfast benefited the Glendale Fire and Police departments.  

Enjoying pancakes at the Americana are members of the Glendale Police Dept., from left, Officer Armand Simian, Officer Jeff Munoz, Sergeant Shaun Carlson and Officer Mitchell Tompkins.

“It’s always nice to have a great breakfast with the community on such a beautiful day at the Americana,” said Sergeant Shaun Carlson, who was chowing down with several of Glendale’s finest.  

At the same time as the breakfast, a dedication was taking place across the pond at the Americana’s iconic fountain. The fountain was dedicated to Rick Lemmo, retired senior VP of the real estate company Caruso Affiliated. Lemmo was joined by Glendale City Council member Paula Devine and Glendale Police Chief Manuel Cid. The dedication recognized Lemmo’s many years of service to Rick Caruso’s company and to the City of Glendale. It was the first time a dedication has taken place at the Americana.

The Americana fountain is dedicated to retired Caruso Senior VP Rick Lemmo (right). Joining him are Glendale City Council member Paula Devine and Glendale Police Chief Manuel Cid.

This year, the Americana at Brand is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Pancakes at the Americana added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →