By Mary O’KEEFE

This is the last in the CVW’s series on e-bikes, e-motorcycles and e-scooters. However, CVW will continue to follow any and all updates on e-bike laws, regulations and decisions to use e-scooter rentals in the City of Glendale.

Over the past few weeks it has been clear that the popularity of micro-mobility devices, which are what e-bikes and e-scooters are considered, has grown faster than businesses, cities and law enforcement were prepared for.

This series was started because CVW reporters witnessed e-motorcycles/mini-bikes and e-bikes driven by young people without helmets … and without apparent regard for the public. On one occasion, six teenagers who were apparently high school and/or middle school-aged kids, were riding down the sidewalk on Foothill Boulevard at Angeles Crest Highway. They nearly hit kids who were standing at the traffic light before the teens raced across the street against a red light. Then, that same day, a young person on an e-bike was racing across the sidewalk in front of Target and almost took out a shopper who had just left the store. Recently, three e-bikes ridden by teenagers were driving down the middle of Montrose Avenue and were all doing wheelies (pulling up the front bike wheel and traveling on the back). Only two of the riders wore helmets. As they drove up Rosemont Avenue they continued to do wheelies, one seen wobbling and almost crashing his bike. These riders were going over 20 mph.

When this series began CVW was contacted by numerous people who had stories to share about almost hitting someone on an e-bike or e-motorcycle and business owners – especially in Montrose – had complained of dangerous behavior after seeing drivers on the sidewalk.

According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, e-bikes and e-scooter injuries continue to rise.

Although it is a common sight to see those who drive without a helmet, drive on the sidewalk and race at fast speeds, there are also those drivers who follow the rules of the road. And e-bikes provide a great advantage, especially in the local foothills. E-bikes can get cars off the road and relax traffic, especially around schools; but like with every other vehicle, rules and regulations must be followed. These micro-mobility devices can also help those in cities get around easier as they travel from one business to the next.

E-bikes are categorized into three sections: Class 1 is a bike that has pedal assist and will reach a maximum speed of 20 mph. Class 2 is an e-bike that has a throttle-assisted motor, meaning it will move without pedaling. This bike can also reach a maximum speed of 20 mph. Class 3 has a pedal assist motor, similar to Class 1 but the motor is more powerful and can reach maximum speeds of 28 mph.

The small e-motorcycles – mini-bikes – can reach speeds of 20 mph to 50 mph.

Anyone under 18 years old must wear a helmet and e-motorcyles, like mini-bikes or dirt bikes, are not street legal.

CVW will continue to follow up with law enforcement and legislators for any updates and, as always, any readers who would like to share their story or concerns can email mary@cvweekly.com.