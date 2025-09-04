CVHS Places at CPS

By Vera GARABEDIAN

Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS) has a plethora of on-campus associations representing the interests of students. The Academy of Science and Medicine (AOSM) is a well-respected organization that since its establishment in 2004 exposes its members to occupations and opportunities in the fields of science and medicine. Orenda Tuason, a teacher in the CVHS Science Department, advises The Academy. Due to her expertise and knowledge within the medical field, she is an inspiration to members.

Tiana Gharibian, the senior social media officer, stated that she is appreciative of being a member as she is “surrounded by motivating and supportive people, especially mentors like Orenda Tuason, who push [members] to reach our goals.”

The organization aims to foster an environment where students are familiar with the various careers within the field of medicine and feel confident in their knowledge of its subjects.

Bake sales in front of local businesses, food drives and book drives are often held to advocate for The Academy and educate others of its mission. The organization supports both its members and the community through charitable events.

The Academy additionally offers tutoring services for students throughout the school.

AOSM provides the opportunity for students to take courses that are pre-requisites for medical school and become part of an environment of the science and medicine fields. Biotechnology, science research, sports medicine and advanced sports medicine are courses offered for students as part of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Pathway.

The Academy encourages its members to adopt characteristics, such as strong public speaking, that may be used in all occupational fields.

“The skills you learn in the Academy can help you outside of the medical field,” said Claire Buda, a third year AOSM member.

Presentations are held in Tuason’s classroom each Friday by research students explaining their projects, an AOSM member sharing with others about an internship s/he has done, or any material that aids students in gaining further insight of the medical field and STEM world.

The Academy welcomes all students of CVHS to become members, even if they are not necessarily interested in pursuing a career in medicine or science.

“You don’t have to be a straight A student; [AOSM] is very open and welcoming,” said Krista Leonardo, the senior art and design officer.

Aside from accomplishments inside of the classroom, AOSM participates in the annual SkillsUSA Competition. This event allows students of the science and medicine fields to compete and demonstrate projects deploying their skills. Categories include advertising design, manufacturing technology, carpentry, architectural drafting and more that represent the broad range of expertise within the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) sphere.

Members first participate at the regional level where the top five participants per category advance to the state level. Those who place first within their category at state move on to nationals, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia.

From June 22 to June 28, AOSM members Claire Buda, Tiana Gharibian and Krista Leonardo were victorious at the national level for the Career Pathway Showcase (CPS) in Industrial and Engineering Technology. The group placed second with its project titled “Manufacturing an Atherosclerotic Model to Evaluate Plaque Rupture.” Throughout their time at nationals, the group’s research presentation was evaluated in front of a panel of judges and group members were asked about their findings before receiving a score.

The group created a model replicating plaque build-up inside arteries, which often leads to heart disease. Heart attacks and strokes are frequently caused by plaque rupture, or the breaking apart of plaque that is attracted to blood clots. The focal point of the model was to test the composition of plaque and gain insight on how easily it breaks apart. The trio sought answers to the issue of how plaque rupture occurs.

Buda, Gharibian and Leonardo presented their conclusion that plaque that attains more calcium is less likely to break apart.

An additional group of CVHS Academy members – Ani Hartoonian, Mark Abdou and Joseph Choi – competed and placed fourth within the CPS Natural Resources category.

The AOSM continues to support students of various interests at CVHS, including having an occupation inside or outside the fields of science and medicine.