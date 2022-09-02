CV Weekly and CV Chamber ‘Mix’ It Up

On Aug. 11, the Crescenta Valley Weekly hosted the monthly networking mixer of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Around 40 people attended the event, which was held in the outdoor parking lot of the offices of the CV Weekly.

The theme of the event was baseball and food, prepared and presented by Gail O’Connor of Gourmet A Go Go, included “Dodger” dogs, roasted peanuts, nachos and ice cream sandwiches plus an assortment of beverages. Keyboardist Tony DiGiovanni provided music and members brought in opportunity drawing prizes.

“We had fun and Gourmet A Go Go provided delicious food,” said CV Chamber president Mike Riley. “It was great to have a theme and having people dressed in their team colors. A highlight was hearing Tony play, ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame.’ All in all, it was a fun night and I thank CV Weekly for hosting.”

To learn more about the CV Chamber of Commerce, visit www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

Photos by Donna LIBRA