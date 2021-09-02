Hot Rods, Classic Cars, & Antique Motorbikes at Upcoming Car Show

By Lori BODNAR

Calling all car lovers! This Sunday’s car show in Montrose highlights some the best vehicles that ever rolled off the assembly line.

Anyone who is an automobile aficionado or interested in viewing vintage cars and motorcycles should put their pedal to the metal and come to the Montrose Car Show! The 19th Annual Old Town Montrose Car Show, hosted by the Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA), is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. Over 300 hot rods, classics, exotics, muscle cars, and vintage cars plus trucks and motorbikes will be on display in the 2200, 2300, and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue as well as on Wickham Way and Ocean View Boulevard near Honolulu. Car owners will be nearby to answer questions about what is, for many, their prized possession. Some displays will have the car hood open for a glimpse at the unique engines. Age is just a number as is evident by the oldest car on display. At 104 years old, the 1917 Ford Model T owned by Brent Unger will be a sight to see.

There will be much to see – and hear – at the free admission car show, including a Cacklefest.

“There will be two special shows-within-the-show: at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. [there will be the] Cacklefest,” said Dale Dawson, event coordinator of the MSPA and the organizer of the Montrose Car Show. “Cacklefest features dragster vehicles that use a combination of fuels, including nitro and alcohol. They will start and rev their engines on Ocean View below Honolulu in a specially cordoned area. Earplugs will be made available to the public at no charge since the cars roar really loud!”

There will be an award ceremony at 1:15 p.m. to recognize the winners in various categories. Bob Beck from the Irwindale Speedway will be the announcer for the event. While strolling along the avenues, visitors will be entertained by a professional DJ who will be pumping up the audience by playing upbeat tunes. A 2021 Montrose Car Show T-shirt has been designed and will be sold at the event. The car show is free to attend.

Precautions are being taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at the event. Facemasks will be available free to the public at the information booth and all vehicles are spaced well apart for social distancing. This is the MSPA’s first outdoor event in a year and a half. The car show is typically held on the July 4th weekend but this year the car show is being held in September as a temporary response to the pandemic. Next year, the MSPA plans to return to its traditional date for the show, which is usually the Sunday of the Independence Day weekend, and in 2022 is July 3.

For many years there were two shows in Montrose: a Hot Rod Independence Block Party on the 4th of July weekend and a separate show for classic cars in September. In 2011, the two were combined. This year will be the 19th anniversary of the Montrose Car Show, organized by the MSPA and local car clubs.

“In combination with the Sunday Harvest Market, which will be relocated to the east end of Honolulu for this event, the Montrose Car Show gives the community an opportunity to not only enjoy the show and the Harvest Market, but also to see – in many cases for the first time – our MSPA businesses, many of which will be open that day and are fairly new,” said Dawson.

So whether in the market to see nearly 300 distinctive cars, shopping, dining or visiting the Harvest Market, Honolulu Avenue will have something for everyone on Sunday, Sept. 5. Besides the hundreds of unusual vehicles, most stores will be open and some will be offering special items and discounts as part of sidewalk sales and family-friendly dining options.