Zipping Around Town: The Early Rodders

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Early Rodders car club is a key component of the 9/11 motorcade. It is a group of classic car and hot rod enthusiasts who support the community throughout the year in various ways. They bring their vehicles to assisted living and nursing homes creating mini car shows in the locations’ parking lots. They collect car- and truck- loads of toys during the holidays in support of the fire departments’ Spark of Love collection event, as well as many other events where they share their love of their vehicles.

This past weekend members of the Early Rodders held one of those mini car shows in the parking lot of Twelve Oaks Senior Living. One of the car guys, Gary Schaedler, brought his 1956 Chevy 3100 to the Twelve Oaks lot. The Chevy is painted a rich purple color that is highlighted with dark flames.

“It was my wife’s birthstone [color],” Schaedler said.

It was also his wife, Kathy, who found the truck for sale online.

“It was built in California, then was sold and went to Texas,” he said. He purchased it and brought it back home to California. The classic truck only had one owner who used it as a working truck on a farm.

Schaedler added he had done some work to it but not a lot.

His wife Kathy died a few months ago; they were married 56 years. Schaedler continues to come to these Early Rodders events to share the love both he and his wife had for this very purple vehicle.

“We [come] because we like supporting people,” he said.

Schaedler is just one of dozens of car owners who will be participating in the 9/11 Patriot Day Motorcade.