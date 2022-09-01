CV Chabad Hosts Torah Dedication Ceremony

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Sunday, the Chabad of the Crescenta Valley held a Torah dedication. A generous supporter donated the new Torah and the celebration included the dedication and then dancing through the streets of La Cañada Flintridge, from Olberz Park at La Cañada Flintridge City Hall to the Chabad a few blocks away.

The Torah is the compilation of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible; the Zohar is 12 volumes of Hebrew Scriptures.

Rabbi Mendy Grossbaum said the Torah has 600,000 letters and there are 600,000 Jewish souls.

“When the Jewish people circled around Mt. Sinai to accept the Torah there were 600,000 Jewish souls,” he said.

There were and are many more Jewish people but the 600,000 souls are broken into pieces, each piece resting with a Jewish person, he explained.

“The Zohar [teaches] us a lesson that together, as a nation, the Jewish people make up a Torah scroll. We all make up one spiritual Torah and, just like in a physical Torah, if even one letter is missing the entire Torah is disqualified. The same is with our people. We all have our unique letter, our unique mission, in this world that only we can accomplish. No one else,” said Rabbi Grossbaum.

“The dedication of a new Torah scroll is traditionally celebrated with great festivity. The source of this custom is the biblical account of King David welcoming the Holy Ark into his capital,” according to chabad.org.

The Ark was celebrated with cheers and the sound of the shofar [ram’s horn]. Rabbi Mendy blew the ram’s horn as people prepared to follow the Torah to the Chabad while live music was played from the bed of a truck. The Torah was carried under a chupah [canopy] and everyone followed the chupah to the Chabad, singing and dancing all the way. Once they arrived there was a table of food and all were invited to join in the celebration.

As the parade celebration made its way through the streets, some neighbors came out and shook hands with those walking by. Sharing this dedication with the community is an outreach that Rabbi Mendy is working on.

“[My goal is] bringing Jewish awareness and Jewish life to a city that never had a Jewish institution permanently in La Cañada,” Rabbi Mendy said. “We have been so welcomed with open arms and [everyone] has been so friendly.”

Information on the Chabad of Crescenta Valley can be found at cvchabad.org or by calling (323) 308-5727.