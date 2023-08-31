Let’s Go Bowling!

By Mary O’KEEFE

Today, Thursday, Aug. 31, Montrose Bowl will officially reopen, welcoming the public to the historic location in Montrose. The new owners retained its unique décor while giving it a fresh look that creates an inviting environment for the community.

The path to today’s opening has not been easy. A little over a year ago CVW was given a peak at the renovations being done at Montrose Bowl and talked with the owners about being back in business.

“We bought the [property] early on during COVID,” said Tzvi Ratner-Stauber, owner of the Montrose Bowl property, in that earlier interview.

His family has been doing business in the San Fernando Valley since 1910.

“We have a great appreciation for LA history,” he said. “I grew up going to Montrose Bowl.”

Robert Grigoryan, operations partner, also had history with Montrose Bowl when growing up in Glendale. During that interview over a year ago, the interior of the property was just a big pile of dirt as they were repairing and replacing the plumbing, electric and flooring throughout the building. At the time they said they wanted to respect the history of the location … and they have done exactly that.

Great attention to detail was given to every aspect of the décor, from the muted pink and green colors to the bowling alley floor. The original floor was kept and repaired where needed.

The one difference is the restaurant, which will serve only vegan and kosher food. Craft beer will be available on tap. Grigoryan had a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles that he closed in order to put all of his efforts into refurbishing Montrose Bowl. His sister, Mary, is the creator of many of the recipes including the vegan “chicken” sandwich. They will also serve sliders, French fries and fried pickles.

The chicken sandwich is delicious. Aurelius Valdez is the chef at Montrose Bowl. Mary is vegan but Valdez is not, so the food must pass two taste tests: it must satisfy the palate of those who are drawn to these types of menu items and of those who may feel hesitant to try the offerings. To broaden the menu, Valdez created a pizza that will be on special order at the restaurant.

Grigoryan said they have already had many people show interest in hosting parties at Montrose Bowl and, in fact, have several reservations already confirmed.

But it is the public that is really going to benefit from this business.

“Free bowling through 2023,” he said.

There will be free bowling to the end of the year on a first come, first served basis. Not only will it give residents time to get to know the bowling alley again, it will also give them an opportunity to try the new cuisine.

Mayor Dan Brotman was on hand for a sneak peak at the bowling alley on Sunday. He praised the owners for restoring the “legendary” business in Glendale/Montrose. He also showed off his bowling skills, along with fellow Glendale Councilmember Elen Asatryan, who also had a grand time bowling.

The official opening is today, Aug. 31 at noon. The hours of operation will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 2 a.m., Sundays through Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m.