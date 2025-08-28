New Track Installed and Ready to Use at CVHS

After a delayed reopening, the new track will be ready for use.

By Mary O’KEEFE

It has been a long time coming. The Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS) track and field, which was closed for repairs and to add stadium seating and lighting, will reopen to the public on Sept. 5.

The track and field was closed during the 2023-24 school year as construction began on stadium seating on the campus. Unfortunately there were construction delays – several of them – but now the school has finished installing the new track and field, and new tennis courts.

For years, students at CVHS didn’t walk across the commencement stage at their school but instead went to Stengel Field or Glendale Community College for graduation ceremonies. Then in 2013, for the first time graduating students were able to have their commencement celebration at their own campus. Bleachers, at great expense, were rented for the event.

People “in the stands” at CVHS sporting events, like soccer and track and field, really meant fans standing up or bringing their own lawn chairs to cheer on their sporting team. But now the school has a new track, field, tennis courts, stadium seating and lighting.

Some sacrifices had to be made to accommodate the changes. For example, the handball courts are gone, replaced by stadium seats. However, the outdoor basketball courts are still in place. The tennis courts have been updated and the field is now Falcon blue.

“Honestly, they are super excited,” said Principal Christine Benitez of how the students are feeling about the completion of construction. “They love [the track, field and courts] and love being back on the field.” She added she has spoken to some of the football, track and lacrosse players who are “giddy” to play on the new field.

Assistant Principal Miguel González said the first home game will be on Sept. 5 against South Pasadena. There will be a special coin toss involving the family of late CVHS Coach Gossard and the family of former CVHS principal Linda Junge, who recently passed away.

Benitez and González said they wanted to thank Glendale Community College, Glendale High and Hoover High for allowing their athletes to use their facilities to practice on while the construction was being completed.

“I want to thank the community for their patience,” Benitez added.

The track at CVHS has traditionally been open to the public and will be again; however, there are some new rules provided by CVHS, which can be found below:

CVHS Track and Field Care Policies

General Rules (Applies to both turf and track and field)

No food or drinks (except water).

No gum, candy or sunflower seeds – they stick and stain and are very difficult to

remove.

• No glass bottles or containers – they can break and cause safety hazards.

No pets – claws and waste damage the surface.

No sharp objects – including stakes, chairs or equipment that can puncture the

surface.

• No motorized vehicles or bikes – unless approved maintenance equipment.

• No vehicles allowed on the field or track – except in emergencies only.

Turf Rules

Cleats allowed – Molded rubber or plastic only (no metal spikes).

Only approved sports equipment on turf – No tents, tables or chairs with pointed

legs. Use mats if needed.

Remove trash and equipment immediately after use.

Avoid heat damage – No fireworks, BBQs, grills or open flames. No vehicles or hot

equipment left on turf.

Respect paint & markings – Only approved, removable turf paint. No chalk, tape or

permanent paint.

Track Rules

Running shoes or track spikes up to 3/16 inch only – No football, soccer or lacrosse cleats. No hard-soled shoes.

• Only athletes warming up or competing should use lanes. Spectators stay off.

• No tape on lanes – Remove hurdles and blocks after practice/competition.

• Do stretching or drills on grass/turf areas when possible to reduce wear.

• No bicycles, scooters, skateboards or rollerblades.

No heavy equipment or benches dragged across track.

Reminder: These facilities are a major investment for our athletes and community. Please treat them with care so they can be enjoyed for years to come.