Glendale Latino Association Serves Up Pizza With A Purpose

By Ruth SOWBY

Shakey’s Pizza Parlor in Glendale was the tasty venue for GLA’s pizza night fundraiser. On Aug.13, about 35 hungry GLA members and guests gathered at the red checkered tables to sip and sup. Shakey’s will donate 25% of food purchases to support GLA scholarships and programs.

Guests Claudio Gil and fiancé Jenny Gutierrez dug into a pineapple, jalapeño, and pepperoni pizza.

“I’m here to support the fundraiser,” said Gil. “It’s a good time with good friends.”

Former Glendale mayor and current Councilmember Dan Brotman also attended as a guest. He eschewed pizza in favor of a bit of a beverage. Former GLA member Stephen Ropfogel was single for the night having left recently retired wife Pamela at home.

GLA Advisory Committee member Susan Hunt has been active in GLA “for a million years.” She said she never misses a fundraiser.

GLA’s s scholarships are awarded at its annual scholarship breakfast.