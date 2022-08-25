Vets Hold Bingo that Benefits … Vets

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Mary O’KEEFE

The local VFW Post 1614 and American Legion Post 288 are known throughout the valley as being the backbone of many bingo games benefitting local non-profit organizations. These games are essential for the success of many of the organizations, typically bringing in over $3,000 for the non-profit. The veterans not only organize the games; they also bring in the necessary supplies – game cards, daubers, big chips, etc. – without charging the non-profit.

Non-profit organizations that have benefitted from their generosity include Prom Plus, Boy Scout Troop 288, the CV Chamber of Commerce, the Glendale Kiwanis and more.

Once a year the Posts host a “mega game” at Healy Hall on the grounds of Holy Redeemer Church in Montrose. These games typically have nearly 200 people in attendance who come out not only to play bingo but also to bid on raffle items and take part in a 50/50 drawing while enjoying the camaraderie of friends and neighbors.

On Friday, Aug. 19 the veterans held their 10th annual community bingo night at Healy Hall, bringing in nearly 200 people who each paid at least $20 to play 40 games (10 cards with four games per card), armed with colorful daubers and voices ready to holler that beloved word, “Bingo!”

Members of Prom Plus Club, the student arm of Prom Plus, were on hand when the doors opened at 4:30 p.m., selling pizza, sandwiches, cookies and beverages provided by the veterans. Veterans were busy making sure the equipment was working and that the raffle items were properly displayed. At 6 p.m., the players settled down and, after the flag salute and invocation, the first game began.

In all, 12 games were played with each game paying between $100 and $200 and the big game – the last one of the night, the blackout game – paid $500, which was donated by Moose Lodge #641.

Raffle items varied from travel baskets to a beloved Vin Scully Dodger jersey. The 50/50 raffle raised over $800 with half won by Harriet Hughes, the wife of veteran Chuck.

When the night ended just before 9 p.m., nearly all the food and beverages were sold out and those who were able stuck around to break down tables and chairs.

According to Lynn McGinnis, past post commander, the money raised will support the many outreach efforts of the VFW and American Legion.

The American Legion Post 288 has its monthly meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.