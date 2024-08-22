The Doctors House Named to National Register of Historic Places

One of Glendale’s jewels, the Victorian-style structure known as the Doctors House that stands in Brand Park, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of its unique architecture and storied past.

The Glendale Historical Society, which rescued the house from demolition in 1979, unveiled the plaque at its annual meeting. John Schwab-Sims, TGHS president, welcomed members.

Three women who were pivotal to the rescue and restoration effort – Carole Dougherty, Sue Lazara, and Marie Luft – were recognized along with Isabelle Meyer, who led school tours for many years.

Dougherty, the driving force behind the push to rescue the house and move it to Brand Park, was unable to attend.

Built around 1888 in the then-popular Queen Anne-Eastlake style, the house was occupied by a succession of four doctors between 1890 and 1914 and was identified by the city as a historical landmark in 1977.

Despite the designation, the city council approved a 1979 plan by a developer to purchase the lot and demolish the structure in order to build an apartment house. When TGHS protested, the city replied that it had no funds available for preservation.

After a public protest, Dougherty and Luft worked with city officials who agreed to purchase the house, one of only two remaining Queen Anne structures in the city, for $1 with the understanding that TGHS would fund the move from Wilson Avenue to the park.

The duo found a local company to move the house to the park in September 1980.

Once the house was on its foundation, the restoration process began. Lazara came on board to head the hunt for period-appropriate furnishings. After four years of labor, much of it by volunteers, and with generous support from local suppliers, the house opened to visitors.

Several years later, Meyer, a retired elementary school teacher, became curator of the house and also established an outreach program to local third grade students, which included a class outing to the site.

The historic house is open for tours on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed in July, on holidays and during inclement weather.

For more information, visit the website: https://glendalehistorical.org/museum-tours.