Polynesian Paradise at Catamaran Resort and Spa in San Diego

Travels with Greg

By Greg ARAGON

My 6-year-old son has never left California. So when he said the Catamaran Resort and Spa ( www.catamaranresort.com ) in San Diego is more fun than Hawaii, I took it with a grain of salt.

But then I started thinking. He has a good point. The tropical island-inspired Catamaran has everything a kid and his family love. It offers a big, beautiful swimming pool, a sandy beach, spacious rooms and suites, bike rentals, a video arcade, an onsite restaurant and lots of opportunities to make new friends.

Our getaway to the Catamaran Resort began recently when we checked into a gorgeous bay front suite overlooking San Diego’s stunning Mission Bay. Spanning 438 square feet, the room was highlighted by a large patio that is literally steps from the sandy beach.

The suite also boasted a big private bedroom with two queen beds and a large TV, a separate living area with another big TV, a pullout sofa, a wet bar with a refrigerator and a dining area. A large and spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower completed the room’s layout.

Beyond the suite, the rest of the property is just as impressive. Featuring 310 rooms, the sprawling Polynesian-themed resort is surrounded by palm trees, waterfalls, koi ponds, exotic birds and lush vegetation.

The hotel is located in San Diego’s Pacific Beach community and sits on the shores of Mission Bay, a large, artificial saltwater bay created for recreational activities such as wakeboarding, jet skiing, sailing, camping, cycling, jogging, roller skating, skateboarding and sunbathing.

One of my family’s favorite spots at the resort was Mission Bay’s sandy beach located steps from our patio. Here the kids made sand castles and played in the water while we relaxed in lawn chairs, soaking rays and admiring the coastline.

The beach was also where we rented a 21-ft Hurricane powerboat and cruised around the bay for a fun-filled hour. We rented the boat from Action Sports Rentals ( www.actionsportrentals.com/catamaran-resort-hotel-spa/ ), which has a booth on the dock in front of the Catamaran Resort.

It was an epic voyage. After learning how to control the vessel and finding the proper speed for the bay, we cruised into the morning sun. Along the way we waved to boaters and paddle boarders, sailed beneath an old bridge and past expensive condos and luxury hotels. The boat was easy to maneuver, had lots of seating and shade and was a perfect family outing for the afternoon.

After mooring the boat, we went to the resort’s large pool area where my kids played in the water and made new friends. Secluded behind tall palm trees, the pool is a tropical oasis with lots of seating, a Jacuzzi and a bar. Each day, the pool area offered a free kids’ program for hotel guests.

Next to the pool is also a video arcade, full of free games for kids and their parents. My son and I had a great time there, shooting basketballs, racing cars and playing foosball.

From the pool, we walked along a lush, tropical path to Oceana Coastal Kitchen, the resort’s on-site signature restaurant. Boasting beachfront dining with spectacular views of Mission Bay, Oceana serves creative, coastal California dishes with an eclectic flare. The restaurant, led by executive chef Paul Arias, won Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Restaurants for Everyday Eats, ranking 10th best in the U.S.

Our dinner at Oceana began with a delicious bowl of New England style clam chowder with bacon, red bliss potato, thyme, cream and steamed little neck clams on top and mixed in. I am a major chowder fan and this bowl had the perfect amount of creaminess along with a perfect clam to potato ratio, making it one of the best I’ve had.

The restaurant also specializes in sushi and when we sampled the Oceana House Roll we fell in love. The rolls are exquisitely filled with eel, tempura shrimp, crab, Nori, avocado and unagi sauce. This dish is a work of culinary art.

We completed our dinner at Oceana with a succulent grilled prime hanger steak with smoked potato puree, watercress, cippolini and macadamia chimichurri; and a tasty Hawaiian style pad Thai with stir fried vegetables, tofu, pineapple, chili, macadamia nuts, cilantro and soy.

After dinner we strolled along the beach and watched the sun fall into Mission Bay.

The next morning we had potatoes and eggs, and a plate of chilaquiles for breakfast at Oceana, and then rented a surrey bike from Action Sports Rentals. We then pedaled around the bay. Along the way we saw sailboarders fling over waves and then stopped at a park for the kids to play.

Back at the resort we watched a demonstration featuring the hotel’s exotic parrots including vibrant macaws, beautiful cockatoos and a lilac-crowned amazon. Some of the birds talk and can say things like “hi,” “hello” and “goodbye.” The parrots are available to view outside daily between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Pacific time, depending on the weather.

We concluded the day at the resort’s Sunset Luau. Held on the shores of Mission Bay, the luaus are a festive celebration of Polynesian food, music and dances perfect for family and friends. The party begins with a lei with real flowers and a delicious Mai Tai. This was followed by an all-you-can-eat buffet with Hawaiian-inspired rice and salads and various succulent meats including pork, chicken and fish.

Local luau group Pride of Polynesia provided authentic island music and dance featuring hula and fiery torch dancers. Kids also got a chance to hula dance and participate in activities at the Kids Corner where they made flowered leis, festive crafts, colored and played with stick-on tattoos.