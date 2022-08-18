‘ARENA: A House MUSIC-al’ Select Cast Members to Appear at The Queer Mercado

Select cast members of “ARENA: A House MUSIC-al” will be appearing in an ARENA stage takeover outdoors as part of the first year anniversary of The Queer Mercado (The Queer Market) on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy, 319 N. Humphreys Ave. (at Cesar Chavez Avenue) in Los Angeles.

The Queer Mercado, a free farmers’ marketplace composed of queer/LGBTQ+ creators, vendors and artists, is presented monthly on the eastside of Los Angeles by founder Diana Diaz. It is celebrating its first year anniversary featuring live performances, drag performers, DJs, over 100 food vendors and local artists.

“ARENA: A House MUSIC-al” was recently presented and produced by CASA 0101 Theater, TNH Productions, El Centro del Pueblo and the Office of Councilmember Gil Cedillo. Select members of the cast from the show participating and performing at The Queer Mercado, starting at 1 p.m., include actors Preston Gonzalez Valle, Luis Ceja, Milton David, Chrissi Erickson, Amy Melendez and Daniela Hernandez. The cast members will perform brief excerpts from the musical.

The Queer Mercado is the first permanent free LGBTQ+ marketplace in Southern California. It takes place on the third Saturday of each month on the eastside of Los Angeles. The purpose is to uplift, celebrate and support new businesses and talent in and around East Los Angeles through a holistic approach in the marketplace/vendor community. The Queer Mercado creates a safe space to engage the local community. Vendor fees generated at the Mercado are donated to local high schools to engage youth in job training opportunities. The Mercado helps to foster a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ community members to ensure that they see themselves represented and celebrated in a supportive and loving community.