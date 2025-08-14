There’s a New Captain in Town: Ryan Vienna Accepts Position at CV Sheriff’s Station

CV Sheriff’s Station welcomes Ryan Vienna.

By Dominique Rocha

Taking over for former Captain Robert Hahnlein, Ryan Vienna officially took the lead on Aug. 10.

Hahnlein accepted a promotion to commander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. in April. Vienna has been serving asacting captain of the Crescenta Valley Station’s for the last four months. After a lengthy application and selection process, Vienna is ready to take on the duties.

“I am very honored and humbled to serve the community here and be selected to be the next station captain,” Vienna said.

Vienna’s childhood gave him early exposure to law enforcement and helped pave the way to his initial interest in the career. Growing up, he saw how law enforcement impacted people who were navigating challenging circumstances.

“These things resulted in my having the opportunity to see law enforcement in a different light,” Vienna said. “It inspired me to want to be someone who wanted to help people.”

Vienna has been working in law enforcement for the last 20 years. He relocated to the CV Station in 2022. Back then, Hahnlein was the acting captain and a familiar face for Vienna as the two had previously worked together as lieutenants at the Temple Sheriff’s Station in Temple City. From there, he eventually became Hahnlein’s operations lieutenant. Though he is not a CV native and is originally from San Dimas, Vienna feels a connection to the Crescenta Valley community.

“Coming here was really a blessing,” Vienna said. “This community very much resembles my hometown.”

Now as the new captain of the CV Station, Vienna has three priorities. His first is to ensure that the CV Station provides the best service. Next, he wants to enhance the use of data-informed and evidence-based policing to address crime and traffic concerns. Finally, Vienna wants to prioritize emergency preparedness.

“It is my belief that the citizens deserve the best service possible from the sheriff’s station, said Vienna.

Vienna also strongly values community engagement and wants to prioritize strengthening the Clergy Council at the station and improving partnerships with community and faith-based organizations. He plans to reach out to these organizations and ensure that there is strong dialogue and communication.

“I believe that these relationships are critical to ensuring that people know they have trusted people they can go to,” Vienna said.

He is also very passionate about the community’s youth programs. Currently, the CV Station offers the Explorer Academy, a youth program that teaches young people about law enforcement in their community. Vienna wants to add to the programs offered and explore the creation of a Youth Activities League. Vienna feels that a program like this would build partnerships with youth in the community and help deputies become mentors.

“It is critically important that the people here at the station who wear the badge stay intact with their humanity,” Vienna said.

Vienna also values volunteerism in the community. In his new role, he wants to continue working with volunteer programs, such as the Montrose Search and Rescue team and the Volunteers on Patrol, and be available to them.

Vienna recognizes that there is a bit of a disconnect at times between law enforcement and the community it serves. He feels that public trust is one of the biggest issues the community faces.

“Though I think challenges will exist for him to reconnect to the community, I’m confident that Ryan will address and, if necessary, change whatever needs to be done,” Hahnlein said.

Overall, Vienna wants to foster community engagement and adopt an open-door policy.

“I want to make sure that everyone in the community feels safe and that everyone knows that this is their station,” he said.