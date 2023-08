Fire and law enforcement agencies are on-scene at an apparent water main break in the 3000 block of Montrose Avenue west of Ramsdell Avenue. The water is coming up through the street and sheriff deputies are blocking vehicular traffic. North/south traffic on Ramsdell and Pennsylvania avenues have not been affected. Crescenta Valley Water District crews are on their way; no cause for the flooding has yet been determined.

Photos by Rachelle MILLER