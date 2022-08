The USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Women’s Council was founded shortly after VHH opened its doors in 1972 and since that time has raised over $3 million for hospital programs, services and equipment.

Recently, the board of the Women’s Council presented hospital leadership with a check for $40,000 for the hospital’s new IR/Cardiac Cath Lab. These funds were raised at various events held by the Women’s Council including a comedy night, paint night and bingo events.

Provided by USC-VHH Women’s Council