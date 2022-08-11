Bingo is Back and Supporting Local Veterans

Veterans of American Legion Post 288 and VFW Post 1614 are looking for players.

By Bethany BROWN

The 10th annual Veterans Community Bingo Night – presented by American Legion

Post 288 and VFW Post 1614 – will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 in Healy Hall at Holy

Redeemer Church. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to

arrive early to enjoy refreshments and food before the first game begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased in advance at the CV Chamber of

Commerce office, 3131 Foothill Blvd. ‘D’, or at the Crescenta Valley Weekly office,

3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206 (at the northeast corner at Honolulu Avenue). Tickets

may also be reserved by calling the American Legion Hall directly at (818) 541-1336

and leaving a voicemail with the name and number of tickets needed. These will be

ready for pickup at the event. Alternatively, tickets will be available to purchase at the

door though there is a seating limit.

According to Lynn McGinnis, former post commander for American Legion

#288, the goal this year is to raise $7,000.

“So far [that] seems aggressive,” he said.

All proceeds benefit the American Legion and the VFW, which serve the many

veterans, veteran organizations and active duty men and women in the community.

These include the monthly free breakfasts for veterans, the Memorial

Day of Remembrance and the Veterans Day programs at Two Strike Park, and

assisting veterans and their dependents on a variety of issues.

Post Adjutant Mike Baldwin said there will be at least 14 games played

throughout the evening and 40 games will have winnings of $100 or more. The final

game will be a blackout round with a blockbuster amount of $500 up for grabs. This

is the most prize money that the veterans have awarded for one game and is due to

the support of the Moose Lodge #641. Additionally, there will be a raffle and other

surprises on the agenda.

McGinnis previously shared that the idea to host bingo first arose in 2012 and

was an idea attributed to the daughter of one of their members. She had long put on a

community bingo night with her family in Virginia, and she emailed the Legion with a

template on how to organize one in La Crescenta claiming that it was a great way to

bring people together. One hundred and eighty people showed up that first year and,

since then, it has continued to grow with more residents eager to show their support

for local heroes.

“I didn’t realize so many people loved bingo so much,” Baldwin joked. “I never

imagined it would be that popular; we’re so fortunate and happy to be back this year

and able to once again raise money for our veterans.”

Baldwin emphasized that ultimately it’s been great to see people doing things

like they used to before the pandemic and he’s feeling hopeful for another large

turnout this year.

“We deeply appreciate the contributions the community makes, and we just

hope that people are able to come and have a fun time,” he said.

Healy Hall is located on the property of Holy Redeemer Church, 2410

Montrose Ave. Parking is accessible from Briggs Avenue. The Hall is wheelchair

accessible.