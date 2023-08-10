Wonderful People Doing Great Things

Glendale Kiwanis join Home Again LA for their third annual Back to School Shopping Spree.

By Lynn SHER

The Glendale Kiwanis Club joined Home Again LA on Saturday for its annual Back to School Shopping Spree. Home Again LA (HALA) connected 25 volunteers from the Glendale Kiwanis Club with 25 children from their housing program. Through funding provided by HALA each child was given a $100 gift card to purchase school supplies at Target for the upcoming school year.

Chosen families waited patiently in line outside Target at the Glendale Galleria as HALA chief executive officer (and Kiwanian) Albert Hernandez called out children’s names and linked them with the Kiwanis Club volunteer who would be shopping with them.

Everyone was excited. The children were excited to get new school supplies, the parents were excited to see their children’s anticipation and the Glendale Kiwanis were excited to help.

Helping is what Kiwanis does. Originally called the Supreme Lodge Benevolent Order of Brothers, the service club organization formed in 1915. It was started by a group of businessmen in Detroit, Michigan and was originally intended to be a professional networking group. According to the Kiwanis Club website, the name officially changed in 1916 to “Kiwanis” from the Native American expression “Nunc Kee-wanis” and means “We trade.” In 1919 the group’s motivation changed to serving the community, specifically children. Currently, the Kiwanis International mission statement reads, “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

Alex Parajon, who is currently a Glendale Kiwanis board member and treasurer, emphasized, “It’s all about the kids.” He said being at events like the shopping spree at Target for the HALA kids was why he loved being a Kiwanian.

“Seeing the impact that we make … seeing the kids, seeing their smiling faces,” he said of the joy the event brought.

HALA is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping homeless families with children. It started in 2010 and has since helped over 600 families find permanent housing. Their mission is, “To assist families experiencing homelessness in gaining independence by transitioning into permanent housing and employment, with the support of our community.” It also works to prevent homelessness and joined forces with Glendale Communitas Initiative in 2020 to provide community workshops focused on job development, financial planning, and life skills.

Hernandez is the vice president of the Glendale Kiwanis Club and has been part of both organizations for eight years.

“Kiwanis created the program … back in 2021,” he said of the shopping spree. He added that the missions of both organizations aligned in such a way that it “[made] perfect sense” for them to work together.

“This was our third year and the best one so far,” he said.

Waves of gratitude spread throughout Target from all participants of the event as the shoppers brought their filled carts to the registers.

Emani Williams was finishing shopping with her father Erick and Kiwanian Katie Zabala. It was Zabala’s first time being a part of the event and she “loved it.” Emani showed off her new backpack decorated with little strawberries, a big package of ankle socks and her favorite item, a doll. She beamed.

Both organizations have events throughout the year to raise money for the services they provide. On Sunday, Oct. 1 at St. Finbar Church, 2021 W. Olive Ave. in Burbank, HALA has a fundraising even called “Empty Bowl 2023.” General admission tickets are available for $40.

“The event gathers over 300 of our region’s supporters for delicious soup, opportunity drawings and entertainment, and [to] select one beautiful handmade ceramic bowl,” said Hernandez. “The handmade ceramic bowl serves as a reminder of the many families in our region who don’t necessarily have the opportunity to eat three meals a day.”

The Glendale Kiwanis Club is hosting a Wine & Toffee Tasting event on Sunday, Aug. 20. It starts at 4 p.m. and tickets start at $75 per person; the event is limited to 50 people. There will be pairing of wine and toffee, fun and fellowship.