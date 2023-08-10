Drivers Get Ready: The School Year is About to Begin

By Mary O’KEEFE

The 2023-24 school year will begin next week. This is a good time for drivers to take into account how the new school year will change driving patterns in their area.

Most drivers notice how much easier it is after the last day of school to get across a street or drive to the market. The lull in traffic is something drivers get used to during the summer months but in mid-August all that will change as traffic around schools becomes heavy and, at times, difficult to navigate.

Patrol officers will be out in force when school begins and it is important for drivers to remember that student safety is paramount as they traverse local streets.

“We are looking out for student safety,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Bay. “There will probably be more students who walk to school during [the warmer months].”

Bay said CHP will be “actively” enforcing pedestrian traffic safety, especially areas around Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS).

“We will still be enforcing jay-walking laws,” he said.

Officers will be looking for anything that puts pedestrians/students in undue harm.

Speed is another issue officers will be focusing on.

“Speed limits around school zones is 25 miles per hour,” he said. “[Speed laws] will be heavily enforced.”

Bay reminds drivers to look at signs around schools to make sure they are following all laws. Some area schools will have additional signs during the first of the school year including new “No U-Turn” signs near Community and Ramsdell avenues near CVHS.

Most schools also have restricted parking around their locations. Bay reminds drivers to pay attention to those signs because law enforcement will be issuing citations.

“Plan more time than you normally would when leaving your home,” he said. “Give yourself enough time to get to school because it will be a mad rush the first few weeks.”

CHP will be actively patrolling the area and will be conducting school zone enforcement.

The key for drivers, whether they are dropping off a student at a school, driving to a school or just trying to get to work or the market, is to give themselves enough travel time.“Just be patient and we will all get through this together,” Bay said.