School is About to Begin – and Traffic Will Be Increasing

By Mary O’KEEFE

Concerns center on those who don’t prepare for longer traffic delays.

The 2025-26 school year is about to begin for many school districts. Burbank Unified School District begins classes on Aug. 13, La Cañada Flintridge Unified and LA Unified-Tujunga begin on Aug. 14, Pasadena Unified begins on Aug. 18 and Glendale Unified begins on Aug. 20. That means thousands of students, and their parents/caregivers, will be on the road and, if history is any indication, many people will again experience “school days amnesia” and forget simple traffic regulations. Law enforcement sees this phenomenon at the beginning of every school year and it, unfortunately, can last well beyond the first few weeks.

Drivers who normally respect rules and regulations of the road will make U-turns in front of signs that clearly state “No U-Turn,” let children step out of the car into the flow of traffic and speed toward a school zone as the school bell echoes.

Recently released National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data shows that 104 people died in school transportation-related crashes in 2022. From 2013 to 2022 more than 1,000 people died in school transportation-related crashes and 198 of those were children who were age 18 and younger. Of those children killed, 40% were occupants of other vehicles, 38% were pedestrians, 18% were occupants of school transportation vehicles, 3% were bicyclists and 1% were using personal devices such as skateboards, scooters and wheelchairs, according to NHTSA.

Each year law enforcement, including California Highway Patrol (CHP), is on the streets around schools to help educate drivers regarding safe driving practices. CVW has been with CHP on some of those days of the new school year and we have seen many issues – not only traffic violations but putting at risk students and other drivers.

One of the issues witnessed by CVW during the 2024-25 school year had to do with U-turns. One big issue around schools is drivers who make U-turns. While in front of Crescenta Valley High School, a driver made a U-turn after dropping off a student at the front entrance. There are no U-turns allowed in front of the school. CHP Officer Bay turned on the patrol lights and pulled the driver over. The driver said s/he was in a hurry and the passenger in the car was not feeling well. Bay said he understood but it is still a violation.

As he returned to his patrol vehicle to complete the citation, he witnessed another driver making a U-turn in front of the school. There was a line of cars in front of the school, drivers waiting their turn to drop off their students. It took the driver of the U-turn several maneuvers to make the turn, which backed up the line of vehicles even more regardless whether traveling eastbound or westbound on Community Avenue. Bay stopped the second vehicle, explained why he had stopped the driver, finished writing the first citation and began on the second.

When asked what the driver’s response was to the stop, Bay said, ‘Everyone else is doing it.’”

Just to let drivers know … “Everyone else is doing it” is not a legitimate excuse for ignoring traffic laws.

Over the years CVW has seen numerous incidents including speeding vehicles rushing to get to school prior to the start of school, some coming close to people in crosswalks. There have also been vehicles that, for one distracted reason or another, have completely missed stopping at the crosswalks, even those crosswalks with crossing guards. CVW has covered crossing guard injuries and many close calls and pedestrians being struck – including children.

Many schools are not in industrial areas; therefore the path to the school is through neighborhoods. Neighbors have reported seeing speeding cars and having blocked driveways.

Law enforcement reminds drivers, especially those who do not have students in school, that traffic will be increasing as school begins so plan accordingly. For those who have students, give yourself enough time to get to school – especially if it is a new school with new drop off rules.

CVW will once again be with CHP at the beginning of school in Crescenta Valley and will continue to reach out to school districts and law enforcement regarding issues of particular concern.