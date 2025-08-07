By Mary O’KEEFE

E-bikes and e-scooters are considered micro-mobility devices. They, as reported earlier in this series, are categorized into three levels: Class 1 and Class 2 have speeds that have a maximum of 20 mph, Class 3 e-bikes can reach up to 28 mph. E-scooters are motorized scooters powered by an electric motor and battery. A hoverboard is a two-wheeled, motorized device.

But there is another new electric vehicle on the block – smaller e-motorcycles. By comparison, the closest gas engine bike would be a mini-bike. These small e-mini bikes can hit speeds of 68 to 70 mph and these tiny bikes are causing a whole new set of issues for communities and law enforcement.

Glendale Police Lt. Pete Robinson said these small electric motorcycles are really an issue seen in the City of Glendale.

“That [e-motorcycle mini bikes] are what we are having a problem with,” he said.

Glendale Parks and Recreation contacted Robinson recently about an issue at Montrose Park.

“The park has [reported] damage of plumbing, grass [destruction] and graffiti,” he said … all linked to young people on e-motorcycles.

A reader contacted CVW to say the same type of damage is being done at Dunsmore Park with kids riding either e-motorcycles or e-bikes.

Mini electric motorcycles are not street legal. They are intended for private property only; however, many parents are purchasing these fast little electric motorcycles for their kids without knowing the regulations surrounding riding them.

Robinson added he found, after citing a teen on an e-motorcycle driving on public streets, that parents were not aware that these vehicles are not street legal.

He also discovered that often parents have purchased the e-motorcycles online.

Although Crescenta Valley Park administration has not seen any damage it is aware of e-bikes and e-motorcycles at the park. Los Angeles County does not allow e-bikes, e-scooters or e-motorcycles on nature trails.

Sgt. John Gilbert with LA County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station has worked with school districts and elected local officials to create educational events to inform parents about e-bikes and e-motorcycles. It did not surprise him to hear of the damage at local parks done by e-motorcycles.

He has not received any complaints concerning damage done to La Cañada Flintridge or LA County parks but has received complaints about kids on e-bikes and e-motorcycles.

“It is not that they’re on e-bikes or e-motorcycles necessarily, it is just that they are not obeying traffic laws,” he said.

Complaints include young people driving on sidewalks at a high rate of speed, from 20 mph and faster, that car drivers are having issues because the e-bikes and e-motorcycles come off sidewalks at speeds of 30 mph or higher.

“It does create these situations where there are near collisions,” Gilbert said.

“I think a lot of municipalities have been hearing complaints where groups of kids on e-bikes and e-motorcycles are getting together [on streets and sidewalks].”

Often the riders of these vehicles, many who are under 18 years old, are not wearing a helmet. Gilbert points out that even with a helmet an accident that occurs with an e-bike/e-motorcycle at 30 mph is still going to be a dangerous collision.

Both Robinson and Gilbert added that riders of e-bikes must follow all rules and regulations of the road, just like someone riding a regular bicycle. And e-motorcycles are not allowed on any public roadway.

“We have taken a zero tolerance about the [e-motorcycles],” Robinson said.

Law enforcement has been reaching out to parents and kids about the rules and regulations of the roads in regard to micro-mobility devices, and educating everyone about mini e-motorcycles. He said GPD has worked with California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Glendale Unified School District in organizing educational meetings for both students and parents. GPD will also be reaching out to LASD-CV Station to organize these same types of meetings for Crescenta Valley High School and Rosemont Middle School.

Gilbert said LASD has done that same type of educational outreach in La Cañada Flintridge and has also worked with CHP.