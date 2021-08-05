Opening Draws Near for Gus & Andy’s

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley was given a glimpse into Gus and Andy’s Kitchen and Bar as the owner prepares for the grand opening some time in September.

The site at 2201 Honolulu Ave. has been empty since Rocky Cola Café closed its doors in 2012. Another restaurant owner had attempted to open a restaurant at the location but had to let the lease lapse. Then longtime La Cañada Flintridge resident and restaurateur Tom Christopoulos acquired the location and started to work. The HSCV thanked Christopoulos for respecting the history of the building and returning the exterior to its 1940s glory days.

“Tom had said from the start that he would restore the restaurant to its 1940s art deco façade. We are so happy that he kept his word. Gus and Andy’s speaks to Montrose’s heritage, and will be the perfect welcoming beacon into the Montrose Shopping Park,” said Mike Lawler, HSCV. “The Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley salutes Tom. We would love to see some of the other historic buildings in Montrose follow the example of Gus and Andy’s.”