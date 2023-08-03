Being Prepared When Disaster Strikes

By Mary O’KEEFE

“Do you have a plan when disaster strikes?” That was the main question posed by Los Angeles County Sheriff personnel at an informative event on July 20. The public event was held at La Cañada High School and speakers included LASD Sheriff Robert Luna.

“Please remember when something significant occurs you have to depend on each other, you have to depend on the steps you take to prepare yourself,” Luna said.

He praised his fellow LASD deputies and volunteers and said that when a disaster hits they are “tripping over themselves” to get to their station to help regardless of being on vacation or off duty; however, if a major disaster occurs emergency responders may not be able to get immediately to neighborhoods that are in need.

He added that at the minimum people should have at least seven days of supplies on hand, including medicine, water and food.

“When disaster strikes it is not just me or my family,” he said to those in attendance. “You [need] to think about your neighbors, especially your elderly neighbors.”

Lt. Ryan Vienna, the master of ceremonies for the event, read the definition of a disaster by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): “An occurrence of a natural catastrophe, technological accident or human-caused event that has resulted in severe property damage, deaths, and/or multiple injuries.”

Luna reminded the audience that LA County could face a number of disasters ranging from fire, earthquakes, mudslides and tornadoes.

“We learned last winter when [someone] mentions a tornado and you thought that happened somewhere else … well, not necessarily. It happens here as well,” he said.

In late February a tornado struck areas in southeast LA near La Mirada; however, since 1950 about 46 tornadoes were reported in the LA area, according to the LA Almanac.

Also on hand at the event were Montrose Search and Rescue members who had traveled to Turkey to help with the recovery efforts after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in February 2023. Mike Leum, one of the members who responded to Turkey, spoke about the devastation of the earthquake. MSAR members reminded people that what happened in Turkey could happen in LA County and that everyone should be prepared.

The idea for the disaster preparedness event came from Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) coordinator and trainer Paul Dutton.

“I approached Mike Leum after his visit to Turkey and asked him to speak to our CERT program,” Dutton said. “Then I thought we should put a video of an interview with Mike on my YouTube channel ‘The Emergency Preparedness Network.”

That video showed the devastation in Turkey as well as how MSAR members responded. It was shown at the event.

Dutton said he thought this information was important to share with the public and contacted Lt. Vienna and others at LASD-CV Station.

For years Dutton rang the disaster warning bell. He and CERT members have been a constant voice at local events, have held classes to train others to be prepared and are always at the ready to help residents be proactive for emergency events.

“My biggest fear is that 90% of the people out there don’t think [a disaster] will happen, or that it won’t happen to them,” he said. He added that for the majority of people think that being prepared is “not their problem.”

“The average person is not ready and these people will be overwhelmed looking for help when it may not come for days or weeks,” he added.

Dutton worries about gas-related fires that will burn out of control all over LA.

“When we have broken water lines with no pressure to put out fires – that’s a problem. And what’s worst is the entire Southern California [area] has gas lines running under every house, apartment and building,” he said.

Dutton hopes that as described at the La Cañada event, and more events like that one, people will realize a disaster like an earthquake or fire can affect them.

“Despite having probably the best resources in LA County, if not the world, we will be overwhelmed,” Dutton said.

In 2021, FEMA reported after surveying over 3,000 counties in the nation, that LA County has the highest ranking in the National Risk index.

“I want people to get ready now,” he said. “You know the difference between a Florida hurricane and a California earthquake? In Florida you have days to prepare for that hurricane. You go to the store and stock up, go to the hardware store and get supplies to board up your home and you get provisions for days. In California it will happen without warning, [possibly] on a windy day in October with hot days and cold nights. And of course it will happen when you are the most tired and worn out from your day.”