Home Again LA Provides Back To School Shopping for Kids

By Ruth SOWBY

Twenty-five lucky young students were each the recipient of $100 for back to school clothes and supplies from Target in Glendale. Leading the pack was Albert Hernandez, chief executive office of Home Again LA (HALA).

“We’ve held this event for five years thanks to the generosity of Glendale Kiwanis, which donated $2500,” said Hernandez who is also the incoming president of Glendale Kiwanis.

On Saturday, July 26, children, parents and volunteers lined up outside of Target to await the early 8 a.m. opening of the store. One volunteer was paired with one student for the shopping excursion.

“Kiwanis supports [the shopping spree] financially so kids can get things they need for going back to school and with volunteers to shop with each of the kids,” said Glendale Kiwanis president Carl Povilaitis.

According to Hernandez, 21 volunteers were from the Glendale Kiwanis and six were HALA board members. Courtesy of Glendale Kiwanis, $100 was given to each pair; volunteers supervised how the money was spent.

“By partnering with Home Again LA, Kiwanis is not just providing clothing and supplies – they’re sending a message to these children that their community cares deeply about their future,” said Hernandez. “For the children currently in the Home Again LA shelter, this experience is about more than just new shoes or backpacks; it’s about being seen, supported and encouraged. Our involvement in this initiative reflects our commitment to lifting up families during difficult times and ensuring every child feels ready and excited for that first day of school.”

Fourteen-year-old Aaron Johnson traveled all the way from Las Vegas to receive his $100 share. He wore a Smiley World T-shirt sporting an image of a big pink bear. His buy of choice – more T-shirts. Johnson was teamed up with Home Again past board member Marie Filipian. Filipian works as community benefits manager at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital.

“Kiwanis’ goal is to improve the world one child and [one] community at a time,” said Povilaitis. “Getting children off to a good start in school is key to improving their lives and setting them up for a successful future. Partnering with Home Again Los Angeles is just one of the ways that the Kiwanis Club of Glendale works to improve our community and assist those who need a helping hand.”

Since 2010, Home Again LA has responded to the fastest growing segment of the homeless population: unhoused families with children. The non-profit homeless service agency has offices in Burbank, Glendale and San Fernando.

“It’s just great to have the support of Kiwanis for this event. I can’t believe it’s been five years since we started the partnership and as I look at some of the Kiwanians who have volunteered there are some who have perfect attendance – Mike Swan, Pam and Ian Spiszman – all of them have volunteered at each of the five shopping sprees for our Home Again LA children,” said Hernandez. “I am thankful.”