4.3 Earthquake Rattles Inland Empire, No Damage Reported



By Charly SHELTON

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck just west of Muscoy, CA on Thursday morning, briefly shaking homes and nerves across the Inland Empire and beyond.

The quake occurred at approximately 9:32 a.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Originally estimated at 4.4, the tremor was later downgraded to 4.3. Its epicenter was located roughly 3.7 miles west of Muscoy, at a depth of just over three miles—shallow enough to send noticeable vibrations across a wide area.

Residents from Riverside to Rialto, and as far away as Ventura County, reported feeling the jolt. There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, though plenty of coffee was likely spilled in the event.

The morning quake was the strongest in a brief cluster of seismic activity in the region, with a handful of aftershocks in the 2.5–3.0 range reported near Rialto and Fontana. The event did not trigger California’s ShakeAlert early warning system, as the magnitude and proximity fell below the threshold.

While brief, the shaking served as a reminder that Southern California is always subject to sudden movement. No official alerts were issued, and operations across the area continued without interruption.

For those keeping score at home: no broken glass, no gas leaks, just a whole lot of rattled nerves and one solid reminder—in California, the earth is never still for long.