Always Ready to Help: Dog Days Search & Rescue

By Ruth SOWBY

During these “dog days” of summer, volunteers at Dog Days Search & Rescue are not relaxing. In fact, they are trying to find pets that may have been “dumped” post-pandemic as their owners return to work and no longer want them. Dog Days CEO and founder Jo Ann Powell, who is based in Cookeville, Tennessee, coordinates her 14 volunteers in California and Tennessee with the goal of reuniting owners with their lost animals through the use of equipment such as humane traps, field cameras, kennels, thermal scanners and mobile fencing. Dog Days Search & Rescue, a California non-profit that began in 2014, has no facility, no paid staff … and no money. Income comes entirely from donations.

Recently two Dobermans were rescued from the hills above Glendale. Montrose Search and Rescue was called to help. Animal Control officers climbed down the side of a ravine when they heard the dogs barking. The dogs were stuck in the soft sand on the side of the ravine. Eventually, the dogs were able to move up the hill. There was no catching them that day but, at least, the dogs were no longer stuck.

Volunteers left food and water for the dogs. Dog Days Search & Rescue cameras were set up to keep track of the canines. It took five volunteers 14 days to catch and transport the dogs to the Pasadena Humane Society for a “stray hold.” No owner has yet showed up to claim them. More than likely, the two dogs were dumped.

There are right and wrong ways to find a lost pet.

According to Powell, “Don’t chase or call them. Instead, immediately make and distribute flyers. Put them up in the neighborhood. Make posters, too. Network on social media.”

For example, a lost dog flyer was posted on a social media site. An alert dog lover recognized the dog’s photo on the flyer was the same photo posted by a shelter 60 miles away. Dog and owner were reunited.

Newberry Park resident Jennifer Weak spearheads Dog Days Search & Rescue efforts in California. She volunteers 40-60 hours a week.

“I volunteer because I feel passionate,” said Weak. She lives with two bulldogs, a pit bull and a cat.

Donations are welcome. See Dog Days Search & Rescue website at https://dogdayssar.com.