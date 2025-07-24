Community Prepares for National Night Out

Annual event brings together safety personnel and the public.

National Night Out is on Aug. 5. It is an event that encourages the public to meet local law enforcement and emergency responders.

“National Night Out (NNO), established in 1984, celebrates over 40 years of strengthening community bonds. While the event features fun giveaways and impressive equipment, its core mission is deeper: to build neighborhood camaraderie and trust. NNO shows that law enforcement officers don’t just serve the community— they are a part of it. They live, work and play alongside the citizens they protect, and this event highlights that shared connection and commitment,” said Deputy Chun, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station.

It is a chance for the public to talk to law enforcement about issues that concern them.

“In the past, Crescenta Valley residents have had the opportunity to directly voice their concerns to local law enforcement personnel during on-site meetings at NNO,” Chun said.

Topics that have been shared include electric bike usage, both legal and illegal operations on local roads, recent crime trends, traffic-related concerns, home security and emergency call guidance, Chun added.

NNO at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, 4554 Briggs Ave., is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and beverages available, a Montrose Search and Rescue demonstration, a water balloon toss (with prizes) and a first responder vehicle display. Also onsite will be classic cars.

“We’ll have about eight to 10 cars at the sheriff’s station,” said Dwight Sityar, who is organizing the vehicles.

The Glendale Police Dept. and local neighborhoods will also be hosting NNO events. For the past several weeks residents from neighborhoods have been registering to host NNO events.

“National Night Out has been a very positive event for the City of Glendale. Most of the time when community members interact with the police it’s during times of crisis. This event creates an opportunity for people to engage with officers in a positive and relaxed setting,” said Officer Aaron Eggiman, Glendale Police Dept. “It helps build trust, strengthens relationships and gives residents a chance to share concerns directly with officers,”

Numerous local NNO events are being held including a long standing one in the Sparr Heights area. This annual Sparr Heights block party celebrating National Night Out is hosted by the 20 volunteer ambassadors of Sparr Heights Connect And Prepare, which includes Ron and Melody Scott.

Among the things attendees will find are food trucks including Triple Beam Pizza, Sugar Brown’s BBQ, Handel’s Ice Cream and Birrieria Las Gemelas. Also on hand will be officers with the Glendale Police Dept. and GPD vehicles and Glendale Fire Dept. staff and vehicles.

According to Scott, there will be plenty of kid activities, too, including a wiffleball game against local first responders. Topping off the event will be a live dj.

In addition to neighborhood events, GPD will be a main NNO draw at Pacific Park Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave.

“This family-friendly event will feature a SWAT [Special Weapons And Tactics] vehicle, patrol cars for kids to explore and live drone demonstrations by officers. Children will be able to sit in the police vehicles and take photos,” Eggiman said. “It’s a great event for families and a wonderful way to connect with our department.”

Eggiman encourages residents to attend an event either in their neighborhood or at Pacific Park.

To find other Glendale neighborhood NNO events visit

https://tinyurl.com/26xpe8r3.