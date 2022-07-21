Michael T. Davitt Named 2021 ‘La Cañadan of Year’

The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada announced Michael T. Davitt as the “La Cañadan of Year” for 2021 in recognition of his decades of outstanding volunteer service. The award originated in 1951 to recognize exemplary leadership and stalwart dedication that has positively impacted the La Cañada Flintridge community, local youth and a church or house of worship.

Davitt will be honored at a special buffet luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the recreation hall at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1830 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge.

“La Cañadan of the Year” committee chairperson Dennis Fors said, “We are excited to bring the public together to acknowledge Michael’s countless hours of volunteer service. We look forward to thanking him for his selfless contributions, which have set the bar high and benefited so many in the foothills community.”

Davitt has lived in La Cañada Flintridge since 1969 where, as a youth, he was involved in various service programs. After graduating from Loyola Marymount University, he returned to La Cañada Flintridge where he and his wife Alison raised their four children. This ignited his volunteer spirit by serving as basketball and football coaches and Boy Scout troop leader, with Michael and Alison also volunteering at St. Bede Church.

In 2003, Davitt became involved in civic activities by serving on the city of La Cañada Planning Commission for eight years. He was instrumental in updating the general plan and revising various codes for more responsible growth in the city, serving two terms as LCF Planning Commission chair.

In 2011, Davitt was elected to the La Cañada Flintridge City Council. His leadership contributions included blocking the 710 Freeway extension, serving on the Sagebrush Advisory Committee, acting as chair of the Joint Use Committee with LCUSD, serving on the CCYMCA liaison committee, and being an LCF Chamber of Commerce Council liaison. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Davitt advocated for small businesses through the city’s gift card program, assisting them in remaining open safely.

As LCF mayor, Davitt has served three separate terms. During his recent tenure as LCF mayor, he navigated the challenges of changing health orders issued by the State of California and the County of Los Angeles. Under his leadership, new technologies and ways to communicate with the public were quickly and effectively adopted.

Most recently, he was re-elected to serve his fourth term on the LCF City Council.

Regionally, Davitt has been a champion for LCF through his work in the California Contract Cities Association, including the Liability Trust Fund Oversight Committee and the County of Los Angeles Formation Commission.

Davitt’s community-based leadership included serving as the La Cañada Tournament of Roses president over the last three years. He has also served on the board of directors for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Support Group, the Glendale Community College Foundation, the Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, and as past president of the St. Bede parent board.

As a local business owner, Davitt recognizes the importance of giving back. A partner of the local Northshore Burger Restaurant, he encourages the restaurant to sponsor and donate to local causes and organizations while actively participating and contributing to the LCF Chamber of Commerce.

Michael and Alison have four children: Patrick (29), Abagael (28), Sean (25) and Brendan (19).

Members of the public are welcome to attend the luncheon celebration. Tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased by going to: lacanadakiwanis.org and clicking on the “La Cañadan of the Year” tab; or mail a check to Kiwanis Club of La Cañada – “La Cañadan of the Year,” P.O. Box 33, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91012. Include contact information including name, email, contact phone and list any guest(s). The deadline to reserve tickets is Aug. 15. For additional information, call (818) 495-5141 or email lacanadakiwanis@gmail.com.

The ceremony will be conducted following COVID-19 guidelines in effect by Los Angeles County.