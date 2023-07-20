National Night Out Events Planned Throughout the Area

By Mary O’KEEFE

Since 1970 National Night Out events have given safety personnel and residents a chance to interact in a relaxed, social manner.

In 2019 the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) asked crime victims whether they reported their crime to police. They found that 40.9% of violent crimes and 32.5% of household property crimes were reported to authorities. The BJS found there were a variety of reasons why crime may not have been reported including fear of reprisal or “getting the offender in trouble” – a feeling that police “would not or could not do anything to help.” Another reason given was a belief that the crime was a “personal issue or too trivial to report,” according to Pew Research Center.

As the research found, there are people who for a variety of reasons are worried about reporting crime; however, perhaps if people knew their local law enforcement and felt comfortable talking to them, there would not be any hesitation in reporting a crime. That is the thought behind National Night Out (NNO).

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, NNO will be held across the nation. Events will include those hosted directly by law enforcement as well as several neighborhoods hosting get-togethers and residents holding events in their driveways.

“NNO it very important,” said Capt. Marco Lonzano, area commander Los Angeles Police Dept. (LAPD) – Foothill Division. “It [provides] a sense of community, [a chance for us] to come out and talk to community members.”

He added that NNO builds community policing and partnership and opens the lines of communications not just when there is a crime but any time.

Below are nearby areas where NNO events will be held:

Unincorporated area of LA County/La Crescenta Montrose and La Cañada Flintridge

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station will be hosting its annual NNO event in the south parking lot at the station at 4554 Briggs Ave. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is designed to give visitors an opportunity to speak directly with deputies and detectives who protect the area of La Cañada Flintridge and the unincorporated areas of LA County – La Crescenta/Montrose. People will be able to also visit with first responders like personnel from Montrose Search and Rescue and LA County Fire Dept.

Those interested can learn about the station’s Explorer Program for teens, how to become a reserve deputy and volunteer opportunities.

It is a family-friendly event with public vehicles on display and free hot dogs served. This event is hosted by the CV Sheriff’s Station and supported by LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the City of La Cañada Flintridge, Crescenta Valley Town Council and Kagel Canyon Civic Association.

Glendale

Glendale police personnel will be on hand at several of the events being held by local organizations and neighborhoods. As of press time there are 18 different locations hosting events in a variety of areas throughout Glendale. Glendale police officers will send representatives to all of them. Most of the events will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

GPD is not hosting one specific event; however, the nearest thing to a department or City event will be held at Pacific Community Center and Park at 501 S. Pacific Ave. in Glendale 91204.

In Crescenta Valley the Sparr Heights neighborhood is hosting its third Annual NNO Block Party. With the support of about 20 volunteer “ambassadors” the event will have four food trucks, a DJ, games and activities for kids. People will be able to meet and greet first responders.

“Our NNO event is specifically designed to help neighbors meet neighbors and provide them with vital information for neighborhood safety and security,” said Ron Smith, one of the event organizers.

The neighborhood event’s tagline is “We are safer together.”

Sunland-Tujunga

Los Angeles Police Dept. officers will be at three parks and a neighborhood for NNO events. All locations will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Little Landers Park, 10110 Commerce in Tujunga. The park is adjacent to the historic Bolton Hall Museum, which will be open during the event. This is a family- friendly gathering that will include art projects and face painting for kids, in addition to a barbecue serving free food.

Other places where LAPD will be attending that will be holding similar events include: Sunland Park at 8651 Foothill Blvd., Stonehurst Park at 9901 Dronfield Ave. and a neighborhood in the 12000 block of Peoria Street.

Burbank

The Burbank Police Dept. will once again host NNO at Johnny Carson Park, 400 Bob Hope Drive in Burbank from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Over 30 vendors will be at the event that offers fun games, prizes and giveaways for all. Burbank Police emergency vehicles and equipment will be on-site while folks converse with Burbank officers.

In the 1970s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania a community watch volunteer who worked with his local police department sent out a monthly newsletter concerning crime in his neighborhood. He found the information gathered for his small area was not enough and began reaching out to other local community groups. In 1981, the volunteer established the National Association of Town Watch and reached out to communities around the country to empower neighbors. That movement grew and in 1984 NNO was launched with 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states taking part, according to natw.org.