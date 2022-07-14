Kiwanis Club of La Cañada Members Honored with Distinguished Service Awards

When Kiwanis International CA-NEV-HA District-Division 3 hosted the governor’s official visit, a highlight of the program was the awards ceremony to recognize members of each club who serve the community in multiple capacities. At the event, the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada members Joe Radabaugh and Georgina Mueller were honored with the 2021-2022 Distinguished Service Awards.

Attended by almost 100 guests, CAL-NEV-HA 2021-22 District Governor Margo Dutton made the award presentations with 2021-2022 Lt. Gov. Jose Sierra serving as master of ceremonies.

Joe Radabaugh, Kiwanis Club of La Cañada vice president, was acknowledged for his dedicated work in assisting Kiwanis Club of La Cañada President Terry Piasky with weekly programs focusing on essential topics for the club members. In addition to lending his volunteer acumen to the Kiwanis and many other activities, he serves as the LCUSD Board of Education vice president. An avid sports fan, he has coached in the La Cañada Baseball Softball Association for the past nine years while serving the foothills neighborhoods.

In addition, Georgina Mueller was recognized for helping the members’ meeting experience by overseeing weekly trivia games and prizes. She also served as an LCF Girl Scout troop leader. In 2020, Mueller was awarded the distinction of being Rookie of the Year. She is a member of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Association, Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Community Scholarship Foundation of La Cañada Flintridge, the LC Junior Women’s Club, and the LCUSD PTA.

Anyone interested in helping kids while making friends and having fun is invited to attend, or Zoom in on, a Kiwanis Club of La Cañada meeting held each Wednesday at noon, featuring the guest speaker of the week program.” To receive an invitation, email lacanadakiwanis@gmail.com or visit lacanadakiwanis.org.