Assistance League Glendale Helps Santa With Annual ‘Christmas in July’ Sale

With 26 weeks left until Christmas, Santa’s smartest elves will be shopping July 14-15-16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Assistance League Glendale’s Annual “Christmas in July” sale.

Savvy shoppers will be able to select from an amazing collection of ornaments, holiday accessories, dinnerware, books, jewelry, silverware, linens, craft supplies, fabric, lights, toys, dolls, holiday clothing, trees, baskets and bags and pictures.

Whether shoppers travel by reindeer, sleigh or SUV, they should make sure to visit the ALG® headquarters at 314-A E. Harvard St. in Glendale. Rudolph, Buddy the Elf and even the Grinch agree: this is one holiday sale that shouldn’t be missed!

Assistance League Glendale is a non-profit philanthropic organization mostly made up of volunteers. Proceeds from sales benefit local school children and provide college scholarships to high school seniors and a literacy program and donations to local elementary school libraries. A monthly lunch for senior citizens in the local area is also provided.