Thousands Expected at Cruise Night

All types of cars, food, music and fireworks planned for a big night in Glendale.

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

Californians love their cars and at the 28th annual Cruise Night in Glendale on Saturday night, July 15, enthusiasts will get their fill. Whether they love muscle cars, classics or vintage, cars, trucks or motorcycles, all will be on display at the annual event presented by the City of Glendale and C&B Law Group. This is also the first year that modified imports and exotics will be on display.

“This year we have all kinds of cars including classic cars dating all the way back to 1901 plus muscle cars, VW bugs of all kinds, electric bikes and even a club of newer Shelbys,” said Brian Beirne who has been involved as emcee and entertainment producer for Cruise Night for over 20 years.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. just as the day begins to cool down. Brand Boulevard in the heart of Glendale will be packed with all kinds of vehicles. Car lovers will get a chance to check out the expected 400 vehicles, deciding whether or not they agree with the judges when trophies are handed out (categories at judges’ discretion).

“This is a great family-friendly event that attracts upwards of 40,000 spectators,” said Beirne. “It is a great evening that brings together the entire community and is capped off with a dazzling fireworks display.”

Plenty of food will be available for purchase and information booths will dot the boulevard. Cruise Night is free to attend ensuring that people will make sure to add the evening’s fun to their Saturday night plans.

Live music will be heard all night, too.

“We begin the night with Ticket to Ride, a tribute to The Beatles, followed by Gregory Wolfe who has been performing around the world for decades as Rod Stewart,” said Beirne. “Having toured with the real Rolling Stones, I can attest to the fact that headliner Jumping Jack Flash – the tribute to the Rolling Stones – is spot on.”

The familiar voice of radio legend “Mr. Rock N’ Roll” Brian Beirne will round out the evening’s entertainment.

The night sky will light up with a fantastic fireworks show signaling the end of the evening’s fun.

For more information, visit the City of Glendale website at https://www.glendaleca.gov.