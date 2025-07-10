Car Show Doesn’t Disappoint

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The popular annual event showcased a variety of hot rods, classic and vintage vehicles.

Warm – not hot – temperatures and hundreds of cars along Honolulu Avenue drew the crowds on Sunday, July 6.

“I’ve never seen the car show as busy as this weekend,” said community activist Cheryl Davis.

Approximately 350 cars of all makes, models and years lined the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Especially popular was the 1959 Ford Galaxie Batmobile. Owned by Bruce Barker, the Batmobile drew the attention of folks who admired the nod to the 1966 show “Batman” where the Batmobile played a major role. A detailed description of the transformation of the “Mild Mannered 1959 Ford Galaxie By Day” into the “Gotham Crime-fighter by Night” could be found near the front bumper of the Batmobile.

Another eye-catcher was the Volkswagen Beetle Herbie from the 1968 movie “The Love Bug.” Positioned across the street from the Batmobile, it too drew attention from those nostalgic for movie memorabilia.

Cars from nearly every decade were showcased at the annual Montrose Car Show, traditionally held the first Sunday in July. Among these was a 1939 Buick Special. “Patience Green” was lovingly restored and details of where the various parts were sourced was outlined on a nearby board.

Mark Davis’ 1972 Trans Am was also on display. A favorite among enthusiasts of muscle cars, Davis was lauded for the hours of work he invested in the car.

As always, the Montrose Car Show displayed the many hours of hard work by dedicated car owners of classic, hot rod and muscle cars. However, perhaps among the favorite were the “cackle cars.”

“They are always popular,” confirmed Montrose Shopping Park Business Administrator/Event CoordinatorDale Dawson.

A cackle car is defined as a vintage, nitro-burning dragster, usually dating back to the 1960s and early ’70s. The cackle refers to the loud rumble of the engine that, once started, idles then roars when given an occasional burst of the throttle. On Sunday, to the delight of the crowd demonstrations of the roar of the cackle cars took place at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Art Aguilar and Ruben Trinidad of Montrose Car Show sponsor Pro Italia Motorcycles on Verdugo Road in Sparr Heights were found among the new and vintage motorcycles. Aguilar noted that the show had a lot of kids in attendance. The company has been a long time sponsor of the car show – a natural fit.

At 1:15 winners of various categories were announced. Many of the car owners gathered at a shady spot in the parking lot of Chase Bank west of Ocean View Boulevard to find out if their entry would win a prize. (To see the list of winners, click below.)

Announcer Bob Beck is a renowned “car guy.”

“This is the highest car count and highest number of participants,” said Beck. “These types of shows [street shows] seem to be gaining in popularity.”

He noted that not being an overly hot day and “a great selection of cars” also made for a successful event.

“We try to have Bob here every year,” said Dawson. “He is a super pro guy.”

Dawson, found at the booth located on the northwest corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue, was pleased with the number of attendees to the show and looks ahead to next year’s showcase.

“We’ve had a very large and steady crowd,” he said. “I like doing anything that brings people to Montrose. I want them to see who we are then think, ‘I’ll come back.’”