Restored ‘Giant’ Screened at Fine Arts Theatre

Film aficionados are invited to the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills on Friday, July 8 and/or Saturday, July 9 to enjoy the exclusive exhibition premiere of George Stevens’ classic film, “Giant.”

According to Jerry A. Blackburn, programmer of Public Programming and senior manager of Theatre Operations for the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills, “The 8 p.m. screening on Friday, July 8 will start with a 30-minute panel discussion about the restoration of the film ‘Giant,’ moderated by Randy Haberkamp, senior vice president of restoration for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences with Daphne Dentz, senior vice president of Emerging Formats, Mastering & Content Acquisition for Warner Bros. and George Feltenstein, WarnerMedia Library historian.”

The 4K digital restoration of the Texas-set family saga, based on Edna Ferber’s best-selling novel of the same name, was made possible by Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation and Turner Classic Movies. The film stars Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor, Mercedes McCambridge and James Dean.

Audio for the restoration was sourced from a 1955 protection copy of the original magnetic mono soundtrack.

The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills is located at 8556 Wilshire Blvd. (at La Cienega Boulevard), Beverly Hills. Tickets are available on the Fine Arts Beverly Hills website, http://www.fineartstheatrebh.com and on the Fine Arts App available on Google Play Store and the Apple App store, as well as at https://www.fandango.com/ and https://www.atomtickets.com/. Tickets are $15 for adults 13 and older, and $13 for children 12 and under. The film is rated G and runs for 193 minutes. Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended.

For further information, call the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills at (424) 438-4013 or visit http://www.fineartstheatrebh.com.