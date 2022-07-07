Community Film Screenings Big Hit

The community enjoyed the recent screening of ‘Soul’ at the Crescenta Valley Park. Screenings are held every other week at the park, are free to attend and hosted by The Balcony of LA.
Photo provided by The Balcony of LA

The Balcony of LA, a La Crescenta non-profit organization dedicated to drawing community together, recently held its fifth outdoor movie night in CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. The screenings are scheduled to continue every other Saturday through the summer.

The most recent event turned out just over 300 people (and growing every time). Food trucks and ice cream trucks are usually on-site and the event is family-friendly and admission is free. The next movie night will be held July 9 when The Balcony of LA will be screening “Jumanji” (2017) starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. Prior to the movie there will be the organization’s first-ever hot wing challenge sponsored by local business Harry’s Hot Chicken.

To reach The Balcony of LA with questions or to sign up for the hot wings contest or to stay-up-to-date with what’s happening in the local community, follow the Instagram account @TheBalconyofLA or visit TheBalconyofLA.com and sign up for the newsletter.

