Old Town Montrose Hosts Annual Car Show

By Julia KOHUT

Those ready for some cool cars and sweet rides this fourth of July weekend – not to mention good food and some local shopping – are invited on Sunday to the 20th Annual Old Town Montrose Car Show. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be 300 vehicles ranging from classics, exotics, custom hot rods, and even antiques, on display along the 2200, 2300, and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue. There will also be motorcycles to check out in the parking lot at 2351 Honolulu Ave. Several car clubs are taking part in the event, including the Early Rodders, Road Kings, Morgan Plus 4 Club of Southern California, Clasico Americano and Oddsquad Car Club to name a few.

Due to COVID restrictions, the Montrose Shopping Park Association had to cancel the show in 2020. Last year, the show was moved from its original Independence Day weekend date and instead put on in September during Labor Day weekend. The car show has returned to its regular Sunday slot of Independence Day weekend and will be happening this Sunday, July 3.

In addition to the car show, the weekly Sunday Harvest Market will be open, located between Market Street and Verdugo Road. These family-friendly events are free to attend and attendees are encouraged to eat, explore and celebrate together. The owners of the Annual Old Town Montrose Car Show vehicles will be nearby and happy to answer any questions attendees may have. And make sure to stick around because there will be an awards ceremony at 1:15 p.m. to recognize a few of these vehicles.

Besides the show, there will also be several racecars that will “Start their engines!” at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for an event known as “Cackle Fest.” Cackle Fest will take place below Honolulu on Ocean View Boulevard and will feature a supervised demonstration of engine revving and roaring in a cordoned off area. Don’t worry; earplugs will be provided if things start to get too loud!

After 20 years, the car show is something of a tradition for Montrose locals. Dale Dawson, executive director of the Montrose Shopping Park, said that the main goal of the show is “to entertain the community by bringing folks to town to enjoy not only the car show but also the Montrose Shopping Park’s many shops, salons, spas, and restaurants as well as the Sunday Harvest Market.”

With food, fun,and cars aplenty, there will be something for just about everyone this Sunday. Come visit the local merchants, peruse the stalls of the Harvest Market or simply enjoy an afternoon in downtown Montrose … and while in town don’t forget to check out the gleaming autos – in town for just one day.