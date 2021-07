Update: 11:25 a.m.

A spokesperson with CVWD said, “[The water tower] is a fire service line; however, it is in the area of City of Glendale not CVWD.”

A tower of water erupted in the westbound lanes in the 2700 block of Honolulu Avenue apparently shooting a manhole cover into the air. CV Water District crews and emergency personnel are on scene making repairs; traffic in both directions on Honolulu has been closed.

Click here to see video IMG_2778