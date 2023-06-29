Montrose Car Show Returns for 21st Annual Event

Those who love to hear the rev of iconic engines or to see classic vehicles, head to Montrose on July 2.

By Charly SHELTON

It’s time for warm days, loud engines and even louder paint jobs … all of which can be found at the Montrose Car Show.

Montrose Shopping Park is gearing up for its 21st annual car show on Sunday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue. This free event will showcase over 300 hot rods, classic and vintage cars, trucks, exotic cars and vintage motorcycles. The car show has become a tradition in the area, bringing thousands of car enthusiasts and local families to the shopping park. And after 20 years of the event, it is an institution in Montrose.

“This car show has a tremendous following and brings thousands of folks to the Montrose Shopping Park,” said Dale Dawson, event coordinator for the Montrose Shopping Park Association. “They can get to know our shops and businesses. There are no outside food vendors for this event, so our many cafés and restaurants throughout the three blocks of Honolulu Avenue will be ready for the crowd. This is a unique activity that has a built-in following unlike any other event.”

This iconic event isn’t just for car enthusiasts. The car show will offer music to get everybody in the mood, featuring DJs playing classic hits from The Beach Boys, Jan & Dean, and similar artists.

Fan-favorite “Cacklefest” returns, which will be a chance to witness the might of horsepower with four drag racing cars revving their nitro-fueled engines for the crowd during two show times: at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. To ensure that everyone is safe during this noisy demonstration, organizers have put in place all necessary public safety measures and will provide free earplugs to the crowd.

The car show has always had a positive response from the community, with many families and friends attending the event each year. In line with the previous events, this year’s car show promises to be another successful family-oriented occasion that offers safe entertainment for everyone.

“The community response has always been positive and the event itself provides safe and fun family entertainment for all,” Dawson said. “Even if one is not an aficionado of hot rods and classic cars, the amazing variety of vehicles on display will astound and fascinate any and all who come to see them.”

The Harvest Market will operate alongside the car show, occupying the east end of the shopping park between Market Street and Verdugo Road. The unique experience offers plenty of opportunities for all attendees to stroll and enjoy everything on display.

For more information on the Montrose Car Show, visit ShopMontrose.com/montrose-car-show.