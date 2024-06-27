Juneteenth Celebrated in Verdugo Park

By Ruth SOWBY

“It’s A Family Affair! Bring your blankets, baskets, eats and treats and let’s celebrate together.”

So read the flyer urging community members to gather in Glendale’s Verdugo Park on June 19 for “A Freedom Celebration.”

Between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., over 100 supporters celebrated with barbecues, music and games. Budding entrepreneur and CVHS 10th grader Ariel Lakes offered for sale crocheted bookmarks, cellphone covers, pod covers and beaded bracelets from prices ranging from $5 to $20. She’s saving money for her first car and took advantage of Juneteenth crowds to fill her coffers.

Lake’s mother Lillian is one of the founders of the Glendale group that has been putting on local African American celebrations starting with Kwanza in 2010.

“We celebrate families and freedom,” said Lillian.

Juneteenth, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.