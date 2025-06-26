High Tea – Tool of Choice for St. Luke’s

By Mikaela STONE

For the people of Altadena and Eaton Canyon, the firefighters brought hoses and cleanup crews brought trucks. Last weekend, St. Luke’s of the Mountains brought tea, hats and scones as their tools of choice.

The church held a high tea that raised money for the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles Fire Response and Resources. Not only was the tea a fundraiser, the event featured a silent auction and a hat decoration table where crafters used ribbons, fake flowers and lace to design straw hats fit for a garden party.

Items for the silent auction were donated by members of St. Luke’s and local businesses such as Once Upon a Time Bookstore, Texture Hair Salon and LIAF Collective skincare products and lashes. There were local artists on-site as well including the East Bay Heritage Quilter’s Guild, Regina Argentin, Marla Murphy and Marcia Ho. The event also provided stuffed animals given for free to children.

“I hope this is a bright light in a dark world,” said organizer Vanessa Ynda.

The event took two weeks to plan and roughly 20 volunteers to put that plan into action. Volunteers baked treats, served tea and donated, for guests to use, porcelain teacups, saucers and teapots from their own collections.

“The variety [of porcelain] that you see here highly represents St. Luke’s and its diversity,” Ynda noted.

About 50 guests enjoyed four types of tea: a caffeinated royal blend, an herbal rooibos tea, a home grown blend Ynda made herself from passionfruit leaves, lemon balm, hibiscus flowers and lemongrass, and a spearmint dessert tea.

To accompany the tea, flute player Gordon Halligan, bass guitar player Adan Alonso, guitar player Erik Byak and keyboard player Matt Amper performed classical music. The four professionals also play music for St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s other ministries include produce distribution and a free farmer’s market for those affected by the fires, and the Firehouse, which gives students a safe, fun place to go on Rosemont Middle School banking days. St. Luke’s is a true community gathering place, opening its doors to several local organizations.