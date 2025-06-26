CV Fireworks Association Getting Ready for the Big Show

The Crescenta Valley Fireworks show will once again light up the skies on July 4 in celebration of America’s independence.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The tradition of having fireworks in the Crescenta Valley area began in 1989 when the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce sponsored the first fireworks event. Then, in 1992, the pyrotechnician that the organization hired to present the fireworks double booked … and the CV show did not go on.

According to CVW’s Mike Lawler, the pyrotechnician in 1992 had prepared the firework mortars then told organizers he wasn’t feeling well and needed to go home for awhile; however, this man wasn’t really sick. He had double booked himself with another show in Saugus. So he went to his second show, set it up and then told those organizers he wasn’t feeling well and had to go home to rest. The show at CV began at 9 p.m., the Saugus show at 11 p.m. He thought he could do them both; however, the Saugus fire marshal would not let him leave the fireworks mortars. So he stayed in Saugus, leaving CV with a readied fireworks show without a professional to operate it. CV Chamber had to refund the tickets to the nearly 5,000 people in attendance, which cost the Chamber $25,000.

The Chamber continued to sponsor the show until 2006, when board members voted to end it. That is when Steve Pierce and Dave Meyers, two supportive community members, entered the picture. They did not want the show cancelled because they knew how much the community loved the event. They were able to secure funding for the show and created the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association (CVFA), which continues to host the event today. CVFA is a non-profit that, with an army of community volunteers, raises money throughout the year to put on a spectacular show. And Robert Hutchinson, known to everyone as “Hutch,” has been the real professional pyrotechnician who has led the show for years.

A lot of fireworks shows, including the one at the Rose Bowl, have transitioned to having drone shows instead of traditional explosive shows. CVFA members have discussed moving to this type of show but the decision was made to go with traditional fireworks this year.

Traditionally the show is housed on the track and field at Crescenta Valley High School; however, due to construction on the field there will be a change this July 4.

“We are back at La Crescenta Elementary [School] for the live music, food trucks, inflatables and the fireworks viewing,” said Chris Waldheim, president of CVFA. “We are moving a few things around to create more room for viewing from the school lot. We were hoping to be back at CV High School, but the new stadium seating was not going to be ready in time.”

The CVHS stadium stands are presently in place but to put on the fireworks show takes a lot of time to get permits, approval from law enforcement and the fire department and clearance for street closures. By the time confirmation had been received that CVHS stands were completed it would have been too late to get the permits so the decision was made to move to the elementary school.

Those permits and paperwork requirements are the most complicated part of organizing the event, Waldheim added.

“The City of Glendale, County of Los Angeles and Glendale Unified School District have all been very supportive in helping us put another show on this July 4th,” said Waldheim.

In addition to funding, it takes a lot of volunteers to organize and run the fireworks event.

“We are 100% volunteer-run and always have been. I think we all enjoy making sure our community still has a fun and safe event to bring their families and friends to attend. Everyone on the committee is involved in a variety of community organizations and even our volunteers on the day of the event come from the VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 and American Legion Post 288], [Glendale] Rotary, Prom Plus and sports teams. It is a community event,” Waldheim said.

Pierce continues to be on the board and support the CVFA. On June 29, he will be at the Montrose Harvest Market selling CV Fireworks tickets for $9 each (cash only).

Tickets can be purchased at a variety of locations throughout CV, including CV Weekly at 3800 La Crescenta Ave., Suite 206 (street parking only), Bob Smith Toyota at 3333 Foothill Blvd., J’s Maintenance at 3550 Foothill Blvd. and CV Insurance at 3156 Foothill Blvd.

Tickets are sold at the event for $10.

The CV Fireworks Association can only put on the fireworks show with financial support from the community. To donate please mail payment to CV Fireworks Association, 2629 Foothill Blvd. #179, La Crescenta, California 91214 or visit https://www.cvfireworks.com/.